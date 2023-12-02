  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

At COP28, methane matters most to meet 1.5C goal

Deborah Gordon profile picture

Deborah Gordon

Published: 3 hours and 54 mins ago

A view of an oil spill from a well head is pictured at Santa Barbara, in Nembe, Bayelsa, Nigeria, November 25, 2021
explainer

A view of an oil spill from a well head is pictured at Santa Barbara, in Nembe, Bayelsa, Nigeria, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

What’s the context?

Reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry is key to limiting warming to 1.5C in the near term

Deborah Gordon is senior principal at RMI and senior fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University.

This year’s U.N. climate summit (COP28) has been dubbed the oil and gas COP because the United Arab Emirates, its host nation is the third largest producer in OPEC. But now that COP has begun, we know why this meeting matters more than ever: without durable action on oil and gas, the Earth’s temperature will spike, and climate disasters will mount.  

At COP21, when the Paris climate agreement was adopted, there was a single panel on oil and gas. Today, greater emissions transparency and full accounting are needed to quantify the wide-ranging emissions footprints of otherwise equivalent barrels of these fossil fuel resources. We can't throw in the towel at the outset of COP28. It's time to roll up our sleeves to drive down global temperatures now.

Looking back, global leaders have been slow to address today’s most critical concern: methane. At COP28, decision-makers in oil and gas-producing nations in the Middle East, North America, and elsewhere around the world must jump start a global methane agreement by committing to specific actions that immediately cut emissions in the oil and gas sector to near zero and stop wasting gas across the energy value chain. 

Steam rises from the cooling towers of the coal power plant of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies in Niederaussem, Germany, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Go DeeperCOP28 climate dispute: What are "unabated" fossil fuels?
A picture taken with a drone shows an oil tanker named MT Iba in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates February 8, 2021
Go DeeperWhy is COP28 being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates?
A flame burning off excess gas rises at the gas field of Siba in Basra , Iraq April 25, 2018
Go DeeperDo you believe in life after oil?

Climate experts refer to methane as a climate super-pollutant because it delivers over 80 times more warming potential than CO2 over its decade-long lifetime. As one of the largest anthropogenic sources of methane emissions, here’s why oil and gas leaders at COP28 must do something to stop methane emissions.

Details, dollars and determination

Even UAE’s COP28 President, Sultan Al-Jaber, who heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has underscored the need to eliminate methane emissions from oil and gas sources by 2030.  Just recently, banks, industry, and NGOs released reports touting methane curbs in a bid to boost climate investment, setting a precedent for companies to follow their lead to mitigate methane. 

But the plan needs three things: details, dollars, and determination to cut oil and gas methane emissions by 75% or more by 2030. The oil and gas sector has the greatest potential for methane mitigation. Up to 40% of the reductions needed to meet the Global Methane Pledge (adopted at COP26 in Glasgow) can be met by low-cost, available technology to massively cut methane emissions from oil and gas operations. Reducing methane is the single most important strategy for limiting warming to 1.5°C in the near term.  

International and national oil companies need to sign binding agreements to increase overall transparency, end routine and non-routine flaring, apply rigorous methane measurement, monitoring and verification, openly certify methane leakage below 0.2%, finance and procure data from methane-detecting satellites and sensors, price unabated methane emissions, and expedite market entry for net-zero energy systems.  

Nations and corporations at COP28 can bolster their climate commitments by establishing a global methane fund of $10 billion a year for the next five years. This investment in the security of future generations is precisely what the trillions of dollars amassed in sovereign wealth funds from oil and gas-producing nations should cover. When added to the more than $4 trillion in fossil fuel profits in 2022, this is a relatively small sum to quell the imminent threat of climate tipping. 

As atmospheric methane concentrations increase at unprecedented rates, risks of climate tipping mount. Once tipped, Earth would enter a continuous cycle of increased warming as methane emissions super-heat the planet - and the rise in global temperature will release more and more methane. Without immediate progress on methane, the carbon budget to safely limit global warming is already exhausted, and the COP21 goal is out of reach, with tipping points soon to follow. 

The governments at COP can no longer afford to take the long view. This “now” COP is different, putting oil and gas front and center, and pulling petroleum squarely into this critical climate conversation. Two actions rise to the fore: strictly regulate methane leakage systemwide; and price oil and gas according to their lifecycle climate footprints. Together, these outcomes could rapidly drive down global temperatures in this decisive decade.

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Clean power
  • Adaptation
  • Fossil fuels
  • Net-zero
  • Climate policy
  • Carbon offsetting
  • Energy access
  • Climate solutions

Featured Podcast

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A farmer shows rice seedlings that are part of a breeding program for late-maturing varieties, at the International Rice Research Institute, in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Climate RisksGovernments put sustainable food systems on the table at COP28
A farmer carries a bundle of wheat, after harvesting it from a field in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, May 25, 2023
Climate RisksHow does climate change affect food security?
A man sits next to damaged buildings impacted by fatal floods in Derna, Libya, September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Climate RisksConflict-hit countries left to face climate change alone
Britain's King Charles walks along with other world leaders and delegates at Dubai's Expo City ahead of the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023
NatureAt COP28, King Charles warns world of climate 'tipping points'
A picture taken with a drone shows an oil tanker named MT Iba in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates February 8, 2021
  1. 1

    Why is COP28 being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates?

  2. 2

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  3. 3

    COP28 must deliver a rapid response plan for the climate

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    Greta Thunberg's rise from youth activist to global climate leader

  6. 6

    Indigenous Filipinos fight plans to build a dam on their land

Most Read

  1. 1

    Why is COP28 being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates?

  2. 2

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  3. 3

    COP28 must deliver a rapid response plan for the climate

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    Greta Thunberg's rise from youth activist to global climate leader