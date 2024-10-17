Peak coal predicted this year despite promises to quit

Success hinges on China and India but experts say there is still time to switch from coal and save the planet

Coal has powered the world's factories, heated homes and fuelled economies for more than a century - and usage driven by the power sector continues to rise despite global promises to kick the habit and save the climate.

As the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel and a big emitter of planet-warming carbon dioxide, several countries have pledged to quit coal - including Britain, which closed its last plant in September after 140 years of coal power.

The world has seven years left to rapidly scale down coal power from 36% of electricity generation in 2022, to less than 4% by 2030, in order to limit warming to the 1.5C set by the Paris Agreement, according to research organisation World Resources Institute.

Here's what you need to know about burning coal, how it affects climate change and which countries are phasing out coal-fired plants.

Why is burning coal so bad for the planet?

Coal produces large quantities of polluting emissions when burned, including sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which contribute to respiratory illnesses.

It also releases carbon dioxide or CO2, which traps heat in the atmosphere, leading to climate change with impacts ranging from drought to wildfires, floods to tropical storms.

The power sector must be completely decarbonised in advanced economies by 2035, and worldwide by 2040, if temperature rises are to stick to the terms laid out in the Paris Agreement, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Yet every year, about 15.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide are generated by 2,000 gigawatts of coal power.