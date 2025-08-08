Newsletters
Context - Know Better. Do Better.
Journalism from the Thomson Reuters Foundation
Supported By:Journalismfund Europe

EU funds saunas, sport and dance in name of just transition

Peter Yeung profile picture

Peter Yeung

Published: 54 mins ago

People participate in the annual European Sauna Marathon in Otepaa, Estonia March 1, 2025. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People participate in the annual European Sauna Marathon in Otepaa, Estonia March 1, 2025. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

What’s the context?

Critics raise alarm about EU's Just Transition Fund, fearing fraud, misuse and a green light for flimsy projects.

  • Billions earmarked to wean EU off fossil fuels
  • Critics question lack of project oversight
  • Auditors plan to inspect Just Transition Fund

PARIS - The European Union is funding festivals, axe-throwing, saunas and sport camps with money earmarked to wean energy workers off fossil fuels, spawning fears that billions of euros are going to waste - or worse.

Several European politicians, climate NGOs and corruption watchdogs have raised alarm bells about the EU's flagship Just Transition Fund (JTF), set up to support energy workers and their communities move away from polluting industries.

"We don't know how the money is being spent by member states. That is not right. It should be public," said Monika Hohlmeier, an MEP for the European People's Party and vice chair of the European Parliament's budgetary control committee.

In response to a freedom of information request sent by Context, the European Commission said it was unable to provide a comprehensive list of the fund's projects as it did not hold such information.

The European Commission said it does not know which projects or companies benefit from the 26.7-billion-euro ($31-billion) Just Transition Fund (JTF) that launched in 2021 to help EU member states shift away from dirty fossil fuels.

So far, the JTF has allocated more than 11 billion euros among the EU's 27 states: funding hydrogen production in coal-rich Poland, restoring Finnish peatlands, backing renewable energy in Greece and developing green steel in Romania.

Under a "shared management" model, members can spend JTF money as they wish so long as they are "enabling regions and people to address the social, economic and environmental impacts of the transition towards a climate-neutral economy". 

There is no onus on countries to inform the EU authorities of their projects - either before they are financed or after any implementation, the Commission said in its response.

Yet critics say this lack of transparency and accountability means EU money could be misused, be it through corruption, fraud or by financing projects that prove ineffective or irrelevant.

Launched by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to ensure "no one and no region is left behind" in the shift to net zero, the fund is intended to support workers and communities reliant on coal mines, steel factories and peat fields. 

Europe's ambitious 2030 emissions reductions target could kill nearly half a million jobs, with the coal sector set to halve in the next five years, according to an EU assessment. 

The MEP Hohlmeier said the lack of transparency means the JTF could repeat the errors of the 2021 EU pandemic recovery fund, which was riddled with fraud and failure.

Before the JTF was even launched, the European Court of Auditors - which aims to improve financial management - said it had significant flaws and lacked a due focus on delivery.

For instance, it found that member states with similar needs could hypothetically win equal funding then "one could commit to – and succeed in – closing down carbon-intensive operations, while another could just downsize them, even temporarily."

An excavator prepares oil shale for the power plant in Auvere, Estonia February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

An excavator prepares oil shale for the power plant in Auvere, Estonia February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

An excavator prepares oil shale for the power plant in Auvere, Estonia February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Vincent Bourgeais, a spokesperson for the European Court of Auditors, said it would audit the fund next year. 

"Rest assured that we will have a close look at it and that we will do our job to safeguard the EU’s financial interest and ensure that good use is being made of taxpayers’ money," he said.

Some JTF projects are already coming under scrutiny.

Ida-Viru, a county in northeastern Estonia that is home to large deposits of shale oil, has spent part of the 354 million euros it was earmarked under the JTF to pay for a sauna festival, an axe-throwing centre and a dance marathon, the Ministry of Finance told Context.

Other JTF projects include a nature spa hotel, a factory for laminated wood products, a water sports centre, a digital music library and a children’s ice hockey summer camp. 

"You have to wonder if this is money being well spent, that it will really replace those jobs being lost," said Brice Böhmer, climate and environment director at Transparency International, a global anti-corruption nonprofit. 

Böhmer urged the EU to ensure "full transparency" over who gets what money and how it is spent to identify any conflicts of interest, prevent misuse and maximise impact.

Miners stand at the coalface at about 1000 meters underground at the Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka S.A. coal mine in Bogdanka, Poland October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Go DeeperWhere is the money the EU promised workers to go green?
Smoke and steam billow from Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant powered by lignite, operated by Polish utility PGE, in Rogowiec, Poland, November 22, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Go DeeperWorkers at Europe's dirtiest power plant wary of life after coal
A view shows an oil refinery in the city of Atyrau, Kazakhstan, November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Turar Kazangapov
Go DeeperSoaring oil prices may accelerate global green energy transition

Estonia's Ministry of Finance defended the projects, saying the money diversified economic activity away from fossil fuels, which account for almost half of Ida-Viru's economic output.

The projects let residents "reflect on … a more environmentally sustainable future" and strengthen cultural heritage and social cohesion, said a ministry spokesperson.

Such initiatives are "clearly not a misuse of money... but a necessary step to ensure a just, people-centred, and sustainable transition to climate neutrality," the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for the Commission did not comment on Estonia’s projects specifically, saying it only has an "overview" of spending then monitors implementation later.

Funding can be cut if programmes do not achieve 65% of their targets, and member states must negotiate their plans to shape and direct projects with the Commission before winning funds.

This reporting was supported by Journalismfund Europe and the Arena Climate Network.

($1 = 0.8603 euros)

(Reporting by Peter Yeung; Editing by Lyndsay Griffiths and Jack Graham.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Adaptation
  • Fossil fuels
  • Net-zero

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Climate insights with Context, every month.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A Waorani person in the Amazon rainforest in the province of Pastaza, Ecuador, on April 25, 2022. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Fabio Cuttica
NatureIndigenous Ecuadorians say axing ministries hurts Amazon forest
People participate in the annual European Sauna Marathon in Otepaa, Estonia March 1, 2025. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Just TransitionEU funds saunas, sport and dance in name of just transition
A supporter holds a sign as relatives of people who were taken into custody by ICE at a car wash gather to call for their immediate release, in Culver City, California, U.S. June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Money, Power & PeopleLos Angeles residents build aid network for immigrants living in fear
A TikTok user watches a video of Giselle, 21, an openly trans woman and content creator in Ghana. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Enrique Anarte
Digital RightsLGBTQ+ Ghanaians found freedom online - now they might lose it
Women dry fish at Tagburos village, in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
  1. 1

    Philippines' 'last ecological frontier' battles demand for nickel

  2. 2

    Will rising right in Japan election block same-sex marriage?

  3. 3

    Deepfake porn tools bypass safeguards to hide in Apple app store

  4. 4

    The air conditioning dilemma: Cooling homes heats the planet

  5. 5

    Tribal fears mount in Himalayas with end of Indus water treaty

  6. 6

    How DRC's oil push could affect climate change

Most Read

  1. 1

    Philippines' 'last ecological frontier' battles demand for nickel

  2. 2

    Will rising right in Japan election block same-sex marriage?

  3. 3

    Deepfake porn tools bypass safeguards to hide in Apple app store

  4. 4

    The air conditioning dilemma: Cooling homes heats the planet

  5. 5

    Tribal fears mount in Himalayas with end of Indus water treaty