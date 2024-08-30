  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Navigating India's Water Woes  - A Pricey Matter

Soumya Bhowmick profile picture

Soumya Bhowmick

Published: 7 hours and 8 mins ago

Women carrying earthen pitchers on their heads shout slogans during a protest against the shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
opinion

Women carrying earthen pitchers on their heads shout slogans during a protest against the shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

As India's water availability declines, a holistic approach to water pricing will be needed to avoid conflicts

Soumya Bhowmick, Associate Fellow, CNED, Observer Reseach Foundation 

India is confronting the harsh reality of water scarcity.

The annual decline in per capita water availability from 1486 m3 in 2021 to 1367 m3 by 2031 sets an alarming trajectory, falling below the current global average of approximately 5500 m3 and signalling a severe water scarcity challenge for the nation.   

The growing population exacerbates the demand for water, affecting food, sanitation, and development needs. Worsening water pollution, climate change-induced droughts, and inadequate water resource management further strain water supply, particularly groundwater resources.

India's reliance on monsoons for agriculture intensifies the pressure on water resources, with droughts increasing in frequency and projecting a worsening trend until 2049.  

 The agricultural sector, which employs 70 percent of the population, is the primary water consumer but faces low water-use efficiency. Inefficient irrigation systems and overexploitation of groundwater aggravate the water stress.

India's irrigation sector, consuming 80 percent of total water, relies heavily on unsustainable groundwater extraction, driven by perverse subsidies and suboptimal water pricing.  

Groundwater depletion at a rate of 0.3 metres annually poses a severe threat to the country's water security. Recognising the urgency, the Ministry of Jal Shakti was established in 2019, implementing programs to enhance irrigation efficiency and promote optimal water resource utilisation.  

However, with declining real prices, the existing water pricing system has led to inter-state conflicts — emphasising the need for a holistic approach to water pricing, considering the comprehensive values and ecosystem service losses associated with water diversion.  

A girl cools off in a fountain in Nice as a heat wave hits France
Go DeeperHeatwave relief: What can hot countries teach us about keeping cool?
Bilai Houshaymi, an independent MP in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, holds a bottle of water next to a bucket of polluted groundwater in this screen grab from the Context video What happens when a country runs out of water?. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Fintan McDonnell
Go DeeperWhat happens when a country runs out of water?
Narendra Singh, a water tanker driver, drives his truck to deliver water at low-income neighbourhoods in Delhi, India, June, 23, 2024. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Prabhat Mehrotra
Go DeeperWater tanker drivers a lifeline as Delhi gripped by extreme heat

Ecosystem Services and Water Valuation 

Water allocation challenges arise from spatiotemporal differences in availability, requiring efficient management to allocate scarce resources among competing needs. Hence, a robust and inclusive water valuation technique is needed to enhance water governance processes.  

Valuing water serves as an objective tool for decision-making, providing a quantified basis for ranking and prioritising projects in water-related infrastructure. Equitable and inclusive valuation aids the allocation of scarce resources, balancing efficiency, equity, and sustainability considerations for social optimality in consumption and production.   

Water plays a pivotal role in providing ecosystem services, benefiting both people and the environment in various ways.

Ecosystems like rivers, wetlands, and marine ecosystems offer goods such as clean water and fish, along with services like water purification and flood mitigation. Environmental flows, which allocate water to sustain ecosystems, are crucial for the well-being of these environments and the communities dependent on them.   

Despite water's importance in sustaining diverse ecosystems, there is a lack of detailed quantitative knowledge regarding the impacts of environmental changes on ecosystem structure and functions.

Examples include changes in biodiversity, water quality parameters, hydrological flow data, and the economic valuation of ecosystem services. Such data helps understand and manage the trade-offs between human activities and ecosystem health​. However, recognising water's contribution to ecosystem services remains an emerging research area.   

The importance of integrating environmental sciences and economics for collaborative research efforts cannot be understated, and the need for a balance between equity and efficiency in water pricing must be emphasised.

Efficiency aims to optimise water allocation for maximum net benefit, while equity ensures fairness among economically diverse groups.  

Differential pricing (higher for industrial use than domestic), market-based pricing, and output pricing (charging based on crop production) are possible strategies to achieve equity and efficiency in water allocation, recognising the challenges in objectively measuring fairness. 

Pricing Water in India 

India faces a severe water crisis driven by significant demand-supply gaps, inefficient water resource management, and climate change. Predictions indicate critical water shortages by 2050, highlighting the urgency for practical solutions.  

There is a disparity in irrigation water pricing across states, leading to low revenue collection. This is mainly attributed to low water taxes, infrequent charge revisions, and flaws in the revenue collection mechanism.

However, the regulatory body's effectiveness is contingent on the establishment of a robust pricing mechanism.  

A uniform and rigid water pricing system across India is highly required to accurately value and sustainably utilise the depleting resource. Currently, water pricing in India varies significantly across states, with many states setting nil to low water taxes and rarely revising charges.

This results in flawed revenue collection mechanisms and low revenue generation in the irrigation sector. Again, over utilisation of groundwater resources due to a focus on supply-side measures exacerbates the crisis, necessitating the immediate implementation of a stringent water tariff system nationwide.  

The multifaceted water tariff design approach must balance revenue generation, efficiency, demand management, economic development, and public welfare.

The tariff-setting process should be transparent, ensuring equity, sustainability, and resource conservation. Forward-looking rates should consider environmental costs, align with government policies, and adapt to varying water supply characteristics.  

The overarching goal is to address India's water crisis through an integrated approach involving effective regulation, pricing mechanisms, and sustainable resource management.  

Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tags

  • Wealth inequality
  • Poverty
  • Economic inclusion

Go Deeper

Related

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Digital RightsWhy is Telegram in trouble with the law?
Members of Ecuadorean indigenous communities march demanding that the government comply with court orders to halt the use of hundreds of gas flares by oil producers in the country's Amazon, in Quito, Ecuador March 12, 2024. REUTERS/Karen Toro
NatureIn Ecuador's Amazon, scant progress after landmark oil vote
Flyers and other items are displayed on a table, as people attend the 'your voice against the right' protest against the Alternative for Germany (AfD), ahead of the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, in Erfurt, Germany, August 25, 2024. REUTERS/Karina Hessland
Socioeconomic InclusionWhy LGBTQ+ Germans fear the rise of the far-right
A hygiene promoter distributes flyers to displaced people during an awareness campaign for Mpox at the Muja camp for the internally displaced near Goma in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi
Socioeconomic InclusionThere is an mpox jab. Why is it taking so long to reach Africa?
A displaced Afghan family from Kunduz province, whose house was destroyed by flood, lives in an open area in front of the ruins of a 1500-year-old Buddha statue, in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, March 2, 2023
  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    Is it time for Greece to change its tourism model?

  3. 3

    Glut of climate risk data prompts fear of US home insurance hike

  4. 4

    Where does Kamala Harris stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

  5. 5

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  6. 6

    Indigenous Filipinos fight Kaliwa dam project on their land

Most Read

  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    Is it time for Greece to change its tourism model?

  3. 3

    Glut of climate risk data prompts fear of US home insurance hike

  4. 4

    Where does Kamala Harris stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

  5. 5

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?