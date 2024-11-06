What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

Donald Trump, whose campaign was criticised for being anti-LGBTQ+, has made a comeback. How will his presidency affect the community?

Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States on Wednesday, following a campaign criticised for its anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The former president, along with his running mate J.D. Vance, secured more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

Both have been accused of seeking to roll back key LGBTQ+ rights, while millions of dollars were spent on adverts using anti-transgender messaging during the campaign.

LGBTQ+ advocates and allies have described a possible Trump administration as dangerous for the community, citing policies against gender-affirming care for minors, education in schools, and protection from discrimination. Here's everything you need to know.

What has Trump pledged to do on LGBTQ+ rights?

Trump has a number of policies which will change rights for LGBTQ+ Americans - in particular those who are trans - as detailed in his plan to "protect children from left-wing gender insanity".

The plan includes a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for trans minors, government programs that "promote" changing gender at any age, and the participation of trans female athletes in women's sport.

Any clinician who provides trans healthcare to minors would be struck off from Medicare and Medicaid.

Teachers who suggest to children that they might be a different gender identity to their biological sex will also face "severe consequences", while the U.S. government will only recognize the gender - only male or female - of a person assigned at birth, according to the agenda.

Parents will also be able to control what their children learn at school, it says. Trump has pledged to cut federal funding for any school pushing "gender ideology" or other "inappropriate" content for children.

Trump has also vowed to "cut the left-wing gender programs" from the military and remove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) bureaucrats from universities.

A 2024 study from UCLA's Williams Institute into the impact of anti-DEI legislation on LGBTQ+ faculty members at universities found such policies negatively impacted their teaching, research, relationship with students, and health.