  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.
Climate
Inclusive Economies
Tech & Society
In Focus
April O’Leary checks on flood damage in Conway, South Carolina, USA almost two weeks after Hurricane Florence hit, on Sept. 26, 2018. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Julie Dermansky

End of insurance?

Updated: May 31, 2023

As climate change fuels growing losses from disasters such as wildfires, floods and storms in the United States, access to insurance protection against those threats is becoming increasingly unaffordable – and in some cases unavailable. That is leaving many more families, organizations and governments facing growing financial risk – but it also driving innovation in reducing risks, from raising homes to making homes more fire-proof.

Sign up to our newsletter

Hear from two of the best climate journalists in the business with our weekly newsletter, 'Climate. Change.'

FEATURED

A property is destroyed by Mosquito Fire that ravaged the Michigan Bluff neighborhood of Foresthill, in Placer County, California, U.S., September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Climate RisksHow is climate change limiting access to insurance?
Paula Southwick, a resident of Canyon Park Villas, a southern California condo association that saw its insurance policy dropped as wildfire risks rise, stands outside some of the units, outside of San Diego, April 21, 2023
Climate RisksHome insurance coverage falters as California wildfires worsen

LATEST

Kids look at their home-damaged belongings after numerous rain storms known as 'atmospheric river' flooded a residential area, in Pajaro, California, U.S., March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Climate RisksHow much will flood insurance cost me - from Alaska to Hawaii?
Rebecca and Leonard Rohrbough pose in front of their home in Mandeville, Louisiana, U.S., April 18, 2023
Climate RisksAs climate risks rise, flood insurance costs stun US homeowners
A member of a Virginia Department of Forestry team ignites part of a controlled burn in King William County, Virginia, USA, March 9, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/David Sherfinski.
Climate RisksInsurance woes plague efforts to cut growing wildfire risks

MORE IN FOCUS

A displaced girl carries a bottle of water she filled from nearby stranded flood-waters, as her family takes refuge in a camp, in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomr
What happens at 1.5C?

Updated: May 31, 2023

Families fleeing the Russian attack on Ukraine arrive at a temporary refugee shelter in Hanau, Germany, March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Europe's asylum paradox

Updated: May 22, 2023

Workers assemble electric scooters at the Ather Energy factory in Hosur, India, April 20, 2022
Green jobs for a just transition

Updated: May 02, 2023

A CCTV camera, installed on the boundary wall of a house is pictured at Vaikom in the Kottayam district of the southern state of Kerala, India November 23, 2017
India: more surveillance, fewer jobs in the world's most populous nation

Updated: March 24, 2023