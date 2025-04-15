Can parametric insurance change the game in climate disasters?

Insurance that pays out pre-set sums instead of indemnifying losses is becoming more common as floods, hurricanes and heatwaves intensify

Parametric models pay out when pre-set markers are hit

Can deliver faster disaster aid than traditional insurance

Industry experiments with new models for climate losses

NEW DELHI - As climate-fuelled disasters become more frequent and intense, companies, countries and aid workers are experimenting with new models of insurance and financial help to manage growing risks and losses - among them, parametric insurance.

Parametric policies pay out a pre-agreed amount of money if certain criteria - such as an amount of rainfall or wind speed - are met, the assumption being that damage will have occurred under those conditions.

That can cut out the need for a claims expert visit to assess damage before the insurer pays, as with traditional insurance, and allow for quicker payouts.

Parametric insurance programmes are being rolled out to varying degrees of success around the world, from the Unites States to India.

Here's how it works - and where it is catching on:

What are the benefits compared to traditional insurance?

In more traditional indemnity insurance models, people affected by disasters put in a claim when they suffer a loss and then wait for it to be assessed and paid, a process that can drag on and slow recovery efforts.

Because parametric insurance payouts are triggered automatically by pre-set markers, help arrives faster and without the red tape and cost of visits by claims assessors.

"You're not sending out claims adjusters because you're not concerned, for purposes of the payout, with the magnitude of the damage," said Jeff Dunsavage with the Insurance Information Institute, an industry research group.

By avoiding the claims assessment process, parametric insurance might also reduce the number of challenges by clients over payouts.