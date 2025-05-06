Newsletters
Context - Know Better. Do Better.
Journalism from the Thomson Reuters Foundation
Openly Logo
LGBTQ+ stories on Context

Philippines' Right to Care Act could propel LGBTQ+ rights

Mariejo Ramos profile picture

Mariejo Ramos

Published: 7 hours and 20 mins ago

A doctor puts on personal protective equipment in the Emergency Room of East Avenue Medical Center, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A doctor puts on personal protective equipment in the Emergency Room of East Avenue Medical Center, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

What’s the context?

A proposed law in the Philippines would grant health decision rights to LGBTQ+ couples.

  • Proposed law aids LGBTQ+ couples in health decisions
  • Quezon City tests right-to-care card for LGBTQ+ patients
  • Lawmaker says bill a first step toward equality

MANILA - A draft law in the Philippines could be the first step towards recognising same-sex partnerships, signalling a major shift in a country where Congress has rejected proposals against the discrimination of LGBTQ+ people for a quarter-century.

Party-list representative Percival Cendaña filed a measure in November last year to protect LGBTQ+ couples from stigma and discrimination in health settings.

Under the proposed Right to Care Act, patients can designate their partners through a special power of attorney to make critical health decisions and receive information on their behalf if they become incapacitated.

The bill, which is being debated in committee, includes a "right to care" card for couples that all health facilities must accept or face penalties.

Without a national law on marriage equality in the predominantly Catholic country, partners of people of diverse sexual orientation and gender identity are not allowed by hospitals to act as primary caregivers and are denied a role in decision making in health emergencies.

Cendaña said that while the proposed law will not enact marriage equality, it "recognises that the relationships of LGBTQ+ people are valid."

Cendaña helped draft the Philippines' first bill against discrimination of LGBTQ+ Filipinos in 2000. Subsequent attempts to legislate such protections over the last two decades have also failed.

A current version, the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression (SOGIE) Equality Bill, aims to provide fair and equal access to basic social services, opportunities, healthcare, protection and justice.

However, the SOGIE bill has stalled amid fierce opposition from religious groups and some lawmakers.

"For 25 years, we've been depriving LGBTQ people of their basic fundamental rights," Cendaña told Context.

"I hope that, unlike the SOGIE Equality Bill, something as basic as right to care will not be met with too much opposition, because it is inhumane to deprive couples of the right to take care of each other," said Cendaña.

The Quezon City government started issuing Right to Care cards to LGBTQ+ couples in 2023. Leslie Ampo-an/Thomson Reuters Foundation

The Quezon City government started issuing Right to Care cards to LGBTQ+ couples in 2023. Leslie Ampo-an/Thomson Reuters Foundation

  • 1
  • 2

Litmus test

A right-to-care programme in Quezon City, the Philippines' most populous city, could be a litmus test for the success of the policy nationwide.

The Quezon City government launched the programme in June 2023 during a Pride festival in Manila, at that time the largest gay-rights march in Southeast Asia, attended by more than 110,000 people.

The couple Ash Musnit and Leslie Ampo-an were among the first recipients of the right-to-care card in Quezon City.

Musnit and Ampo-an, together for 18 years, formed an organisation to advocate for equal treatment of LGBTQ+ people in poor, urban areas. Musnit, a transgender man, said he has been discriminated against by his partner's family and others because of his gender.

Musnit has had trouble finding a stable job, making access to health services difficult. The right-to-care card is one of the few legal guarantees he and Ampo-an have as a couple.

"We did not have the capacity to monitor our health. Through the right-to-care card, we wanted to at least be able to decide for each other's health concerns," said Musnit.

More than 1,200 couples have registered in the programme, according to the Quezon City Gender and Development (GAD) Council, a unit of the local government.

Winning approval for the card only came after years of consultations with education and hospital officials, said GAD chair Janete Oviedo.

"Giving queer couples the right to decide for their partners' medical emergencies may be just a small thing for some, but this programme will recognise the equal rights of queer couples. This is a baby step," said Oviedo.

An ordinance from the Quezon City mayor requires all hospitals to accept the right-to-care card, Oviedo said, adding that she hopes other communities follow suit to expand the programme's coverage.

Filipinos light candles to mark World AIDS Day in Manila December 1, 2003.
Go DeeperPhilippines' LGBTQ+ groups seek options to US aid
Somali refugees are seen through a discarded mosquito net as they gather in the new arrivals area of the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, in Garissa County, Kenya, January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Go DeeperLGBTQ+ refugees say Kenya's reform plan risks leaving them out
Cardinals stand, on the day of the translation of Pope Francis' body, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Go DeeperHow could the next Pope influence global LGBTQ+ rights?

Step toward equality

Advertising executive Adrian de Guzman first proposed the idea of a right-to-care card to Quezon City officials after hearing the story of a patient who died during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and whose partner was prevented from deciding on treatment.

"I was sad to learn that there's an absence of a law that protects LGBTQ+ people and empowers them to make medical decisions for their loved ones," said de Guzman.

Initially, de Guzman's agency created a right-to-care card for hospitals and health insurance companies, but they declined to use it.

Supporters of the programme believe the card would benefit low-income couples like Musnit and Ampo-an who cannot afford legal services to draw up a power of attorney.

Cendaña said he is optimistic Congress will pass the Right to Care Act, because it helps both patients and medical professionals to identify next of kin during emergencies.

But passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill remains essential, he said.

"If we already have a bill which penalises discrimination ... that would be an important enabling policy that would open up a lot of possibilities," said Cendaña.

(Reporting by Mariejo Ramos; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley.)    

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Gender equity
  • LGBTQ+

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Joanna Sagier visits the abortion center with her two-year-old son. In 2021, activists helped Joanna arrange a trip to Holland to terminate her previous pregnancy, after the fetus was diagnosed with Edwards syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes severe disability and can also pose a risk to the pregnant woman's life. April 7, 2025. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Ada Petriczko
Socioeconomic Inclusion‘We are done waiting': Inside Poland's first abortion centre
Ana Toni, CEO of COP30 and Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change, attends the opening ceremony of the ChangeNOW 2025 summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, April 24, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
NatureQ&A: Brazil's COP30 CEO on Trump’s impact and forest arson
A doctor puts on personal protective equipment in the Emergency Room of East Avenue Medical Center, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Socioeconomic InclusionPhilippines' Right to Care Act could propel LGBTQ+ rights
Amirul Rajiv and Naim Ul Hasan, two coordinators of Bangladesh Tree Protection Movement, pose before the makeshift tent where they have been staging a sit-in for more than four months, Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 26, 2025. Md. Tahmid Zami/ Thomson Reuters Foundation
NatureNo trees, no birds, no shade: A sit-in for Dhaka's last parks
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
  1. 1

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  2. 2

    Deported: The Iraq War veterans denied the right to live in the US

  3. 3

    No trees, no birds, no shade: A sit-in for Dhaka's last parks

  4. 4

    Inside Trump's $6mn deportee deal with El Salvador mega-prison

  5. 5

    This Indigenous fund in Brazil wants to take over nature finance

  6. 6

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

Most Read

  1. 1

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  2. 2

    Deported: The Iraq War veterans denied the right to live in the US

  3. 3

    No trees, no birds, no shade: A sit-in for Dhaka's last parks

  4. 4

    Inside Trump's $6mn deportee deal with El Salvador mega-prison

  5. 5

    This Indigenous fund in Brazil wants to take over nature finance