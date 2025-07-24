Will rising right in Japan election block same-sex marriage?

An anti-LGBTQ+ party has gained support in Japan as Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage looms.

LONDON - A fringe nationalist party opposed to LGBTQ+ rights emerged as one of the big winners in Japan's upper house elections on Sunday, muddying long-standing efforts to legalise same-sex marriage.

Japan is the only G7 nation without marriage equality, despite mounting pressure from a series of high-court rulings in the last 16 months declaring it unconstitutional.

The cases have gone to the Supreme Court, and a ruling in favour of same-sex couples, expected next year, could lead to legislators drafting a marriage equality bill.

That prospect renders the new political makeup of the Diet - Japan's parliament - crucial, according to LGBTQ+ activists who have been pushing for same-sex marriage since 2019.

Results show the far-right Sanseito won 14 seats, adding to the single lawmaker it previously had in the 248-seat chamber.

Here's what you need to know about how the party's ascendancy may impact prospects for equality in Japan.

Where does Japan stand on same-sex marriage?

There is no national recognition for same-sex couples in Japan, and they are excluded from marital benefits like joint taxation, inheritance rights and welfare.

The country's civil code defines marriage only as a union between a man and a woman.

More than 90% of the population live in areas covered by regional partnership certification systems that offer same-sex couples limited, non-binding benefits, such as hospital visitation rights.

A nationwide poll conducted by The Asahi Shimbun newspaper in February 2023 found that 72% of the public were in favour of same-sex marriage, up from 41% in 2015.