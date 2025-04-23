How could the next Pope influence global LGBTQ+ rights?

The papal conclave is preparing to select a new pope, but how could this affect the Church's relationship with LGBTQ+ faithful?

LONDON - As cardinals prepare to choose a new leader for the Catholic Church after the death of Pope Francis, LGBTQ+ faithful have praised the legacy left by a progressive pontiff who redefined relations with the community.

Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday aged 88, met with trans women, urged the church to seek forgiveness from gay people, and allowed priests to bless same-sex couples, although he did not approve of same-sex relations or marriage equality.

A new pope will be chosen by cardinals during a secret meeting or conclave expected to start between May 6 and May 11.

Here's how the decision could impact global LGBTQ+ rights.

Where did Pope Francis stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

Pope Francis was seen as more accepting of LGBTQ+ rights than previous popes, including his predecessor Benedict XVI, who viewed gay marriage as a threat to the "future of humanity".

However, some LGBTQ+ faithful would have liked him to go further in his actions and statements.

Within months of his election in 2013, Francis said gay people should not be discriminated against and that being gay itself was not a sin, but reaffirmed Catholic teaching that says same-sex acts are sinful.

"If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge him?" Francis told reporters.