A non-profit is using open-source intelligence (OSINT) to document starvation war crimes in Ukraine

Russia using civilian grain to fund war effort

Satellite imagery and social media key sources of information

Internet shutdowns, algorithmic bias slow information gathering

From social media videos and photos to commercial data, activists, researchers and journalists are increasingly turning to open-source intelligence to document conflict and gather evidence of possible war crimes.

The OSINT sector has boomed in recent years with the development of tools aiding data analysis, and is now crowded by online sleuths - who often work together as they try to verify information.

Gathering such information from publically available sources, Netherlands-based non-profit Global Rights Compliance (GRC) found that Russia used grain to fund the war effort - purposefully denying food to civilian populations.

Russia allegedly seized control of grain elevators, road and rail infrastructure, posts in occupied territories, as well as from privately owned Ukrainian corporations, which "likely constitutes the war crime of pillage," GRC wrote in a report published in November.

Context asked legal advisor Rebecca Bakos Blumenthal about how the organisation gathers information and uses OSINT in its work; how it navigates challenges like internet shutdowns and online censorship; and the impact artificial intelligence (AI) could have on OSINT.

How are you using OSINT in your work?

On the ground in Ukraine access is often impractical, due to an area being occupied, so exploiting that digital space is a crucial element.

Our report, 'Agriculture Weaponised', which was published in November, details systematic grain extraction, seizure, and transport, from Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, by Russian forces and affiliated non-military actors.

We looked at satellite imagery and user-generated content on social media platforms, layering those together to verify those instances.

It starts from a basic Google search, but the platforms we've used the most are obviously Telegram, but also Twitter (X) and VK (Russia's version of Facebook).

This can help us find victims or witnesses, as well as helping track alleged perpetrators and monitor statements and whereabouts.

This can also become direct evidence (of war crimes), if it's images or videos, which can be verified by geolocation or chronolocation.