Tech's diversity crisis is baking bias into AI systems

CHICAGO - As an Afro-Latina woman with degrees in computer and electrical engineering, Maya De Los Santos hopes to buck a trend by forging a career in AI, a field dominated by white men.

AI needs her, experts and observers say.

Built-in viewpoints and bias, unintentionally imbued by its creators, can make the fast-growing digital tool risky as it is used to make significant decisions in areas such as hiring processes, health care, finance and law enforcement, they warn.

"I'm interested in a career in AI because I want to ensure that marginalised communities are protected from and informed on the dangers and risks of AI and also understand how they can benefit from it," said De Los Santos, a first-generation U.S. college student.

"This unfairness and prejudice that exists in society is being replicated in the AI brought into very high stakes scenarios and environment, and it's being trusted, without more critical thinking."

Women represent 26% of the AI workforce, according to a UNESCO report, and men hold 80% of tenured faculty positions at university AI departments globally.

Blacks and Hispanics also are underrepresented in the AI workforce, a 2022 census data analysis by Georgetown University showed.

Among AI technical occupations, Hispanics held about 9% of jobs, compared with holding more than 18% of U.S. jobs overall, it said. Black workers held about 8% of the technical AI jobs, compared with holding nearly 12% of U.S. jobs overall, it said.