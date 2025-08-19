Africa braces for likely end of AGOA trade deal under Trump

Few expect the decades-old programme that has boosted economies across Africa to be renewed when it expires in September.

NAIROBI - Since returning to office, U.S. President Donald Trump has cut vital aid to Africa and introduced tough new tariffs on many countries' exports - but another blow may be coming with the expiration of a flagship trade programme.

The Trump administration's protectionist trade policies have plunged the fate of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) into doubt when it expires in September.

This could have a devastating effect on jobs and incomes in many African nations.

Here is what you need to know.

What is AGOA, and why was it established?

AGOA was passed in 2000 under former president Bill Clinton to deepen trade with sub-Saharan Africa and boost economic development.

It grants duty-free access to the U.S. market for thousands of African products, including motor vehicles and parts, textiles and clothing, minerals and metals, agricultural products and chemicals exported by eligible African countries.

It has been renewed twice and is due to expire on Sept. 30.

How has AGOA benefitted African countries?

More than 30 African countries are eligible for AGOA.

Countries can lose and regain eligibility based on criteria including economic policies and protection of human rights. Countries seen to undermine U.S. national security or foreign policy interests are not eligible for AGOA.

The initiative has encouraged some countries to introduce reforms in governance and labour rights in order to qualify.

Although economic benefits have been uneven across the continent, research has shown that AGOA has improved many Africans' lives by creating jobs and reducing poverty.

Women in particular have found work in the apparel sector and have seen knock-on benefits in education and access to healthcare.