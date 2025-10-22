Q&A: Give workers a say in AI rollout, says union head

As AI spreads through the world's workplaces, the head of UNI Global Union says workers must have a say in its rollout.

LONDON - Shorter hours, higher wages and new skills are vital to ensure that workers don't lose out in the age of AI, says the head of a union representing 20 million people in the services sector.

As takeup of artificial intelligence spreads from data analytics to disease detection, Christy Hoffman, general secretary of the UNI Global Union, said workers must be involved from the outset in shaping the uses of this revolutionary tech.

"If we are not sharing in the gains, we are really supercharging the concentration of wealth and power," Hoffman said on the sidelines of the Trust Conference, the Thomson Reuters Foundation's flagship gathering of leaders and experts.

With members ranging from cashiers to cleaners, UNI Global Union is the union federation for the services industries, representing more than 20 million workers in 150 countries.

Hoffman spoke to Context about the need for collective bargaining to shore up their rights and said the world was "far from where we need to be" in terms of legislation on AI.

Here's her take on what AI might mean for workers:

What are the greatest risks posed by AI to labour rights?

Workers, especially white-collar workers, fear that they are going to lose their jobs without any safety net or any say.

We are starting to see it happen. The (number) of new graduates going into some white collar jobs has declined in the UK and U.S. We know anecdotally that a lot of the workers left behind are saying, 'I'm being squeezed to do more with less; instead of hiring new coders, I am being told that I have to supervise the AI coders'.

We hear that AI is going to supercharge productivity, GDP (gross domestic product) is going to go way up and everybody is going to get richer but to workers that means, 'you need fewer of us'.

There's also widespread use of algorithmic management. You are looking at people not able to meet their targets, drivers being surveilled and forced to drive unsafely to meet their goals.

And then there is this AI hidden workforce in the supply chain; workers who are labelling and content moderating, mostly in the Global South, and they are being paid very little.