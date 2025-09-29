UK's digital ID cards: Immigration crackdown or privacy threat?

All British workers will need digital identity cards by the end of this parliament. What are the benefits and concerns?

LONDON - Britain says all workers will need digital identity cards by 2029 in an attempted crackdown on illegal migration that rights groups fear will endanger the marginalised and invade people's privacy.

Digital IDs would live on people's mobile phones and become a mandatory part of checks that employers make on hiring staff.

The government says the IDs would also become a tool to access services such as childcare, welfare and tax records.

London abolished ID cards after World War Two, and Britons typically use passports or driving permits in their place.

Here's what you need to know about the pros and cons:

What are digital IDs and why do countries use them?

Much like a passport, digital IDs record a person's name, date of birth, nationality, residency status and a photo.

They are typically hosted on a mobile phone or other digital device in an app-based system.

About 375 million people live in countries where ID records are predominantly paper-based, which makes them hard to verify or replace, and open to damage or fraud, says the World Bank.

Supporters say digital documents let citizens and residents vote, access work, banking, welfare, education and healthcare in a more secure and efficient way, all while minimising fraud.

About 3.3 billion people, mostly from poorer countries, do not have access to a government-recognised digital identity to securely transact online, the World Bank says.