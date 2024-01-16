Kashmir's snow shortage leaves ski resort facing bleak winter

As snowfall decreases due to climate change and El Niño, workers in India's winter tourism industry in Gulmarg count the cost

El Niño and climate change hit snowfall in Kashmir

Himalayan region's tourism sector faces bleak season

Calls for adaptation plans as weather patterns change

GULMARG, India – For nearly a decade, Mohammad Yousuf has made a living during the winter by giving sledge rides to the tourists who visit the snowy peaks of the Indian Kashmiri mountain town of Gulmarg to enjoy skiing and other winter sports.

But with snowfall in this part of the western Himalayas down by nearly 80% this season, according to scientists, Gulmarg's slopes are bare and largely deserted, slashing the incomes of people who depend on winter tourism.

The dearth of snow adds to questions being asked about the future of similar winter sports hubs around the world - from Italy's Apennine Mountains to the Rockies - as climate change alters precipitation patterns and mountain conditions.

"To make a living, I used to charge tourists between 1,000 and 1,500 rupees ($12-$18) for a sledge ride, but this season there isn't any snow on the slopes," Yousuf, 40, told Context.

Instead, he has been searching out small patches of frozen ground where he can offer visitors a short ride for a cut-rate price of 200 rupees. Many tourists who used to stay for two or three nights now leave after just a few hours, he said.

Many foreign and Indian visitors to the scenic mountains, normally blanketed in deep snow at this time of the year, have cancelled their visits.

"I count my loss at 60% in the first week of January, and if there is no snowfall the rest of the month, that percentage will rise," Yousuf said as he pulled his wooden sledge across a patch of ice.