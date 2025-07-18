How Japan election could shape future of same-sex marriage rights

An anti-LGBTQ+ party is gaining support in Japan as Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage looms.

LONDON - An upstart nationalist party opposed to legalising same-sex marriage is gaining support in Japan ahead of a vital election that will determine which lawmakers could be involved in drafting such legislation in the country next year.

Japan is the only Group of Seven nation without marriage equality, despite mounting pressure from a series of high court rulings in the last 16 months declaring this to be unconstitutional.

The cases have gone to the Supreme Court, and a ruling in favour of same-sex couples would likely lead to legislators drafting a new marriage equality bill.

LGBTQ+ activists say who is in the Diet, Japan's parliament, after the July 20 election will be crucial.

Here's everything you need to know.

Where does Japan stand on same-sex marriage?

There is no national recognition for same-sex couples in Japan, and they are excluded from marital benefits like joint taxation, inheritance rights and welfare.

The country's civil code defines marriage only as a union between a man and a woman.

More than 90% of the population live in areas covered by regional partnership certification systems that offer same-sex couples limited non-binding benefits, such as hospital visitation rights.

A nationwide poll conducted by newspaper The Asahi Shimbun in February 2023 found that 72% of the public were in favour of same-sex marriage, up from 41% in 2015.

Couples in four cities across Japan filed lawsuits against the nation's ban on same-sex marriage on Valentine's Day 2019, with couples in a fifth city later launching action as well.

In March 2024, the high court in Sapporo, the capital of Japan's most northern island Hokkaido, became the first to rule that the ban violates Japan's constitution.

High courts in Tokyo and Fukuoka reached the same conclusion in October and December 2024, and in Nagoya and Osaka in March. A sixth and final ruling - also in Tokyo - will be handed down in November.

Plaintiffs from each lawsuit have filed appeals to the Supreme Court over claims for compensation that were dismissed and the lack of government action. A ruling is expected in 2026.