How Brazil's criminal groups threaten the Amazon rainforest

In Brazil, nature crimes committed by armed criminal groups increasingly threaten the Amazon rainforest and fuel deforestation.

Carolina Ricardo, executive director of the Instituto Sou da Paz, a Brazilian peace think tank.

The Amazon is no longer just the world's largest tropical forest or a crucial carbon sink. It is fast becoming the new frontline of Brazil's criminal groups and nature crimes.

Organized crime, long embedded in Brazil's cities, is now exerting growing control over vast, often lawless, stretches of the Amazon basin.

The implications are far reaching, from environmental destruction and rising deforestation to surging violence and weakened state sovereignty.

According to the "Map of Criminal Organizations," published by Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the country is home to 88 distinct criminal groups. Two of them – the First Capital Command (PCC) and the Red Command (CV) – operate in Brazil and internationally, with a strong presence in prisons.

These violent and armed groups initially focused on drug trafficking and territorial control but have since expanded into money laundering through businesses such as petrol stations, gold trading, luxury real estate, and even public contracts.

This diversification has increased their financial power and reach. It means organized crime now has a visible impact in the Amazon rainforest, where these criminal groups are invading Indigenous lands, engaging in illegal logging, predatory fishing, illegal gold mining, and wildlife trafficking.