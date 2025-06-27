Q+A: Can we pay poor countries to ditch coal?

A new category of carbon credit could help poorer countries ditch coal for clean power.

LONDON - At the heart of global efforts to tackle the climate crisis lies a vexing question: how to finance the multimillion-dollar shift from fossil fuels to clean energy.

For poorer countries reliant on coal power to fuel their growth, shuttering high-output power plants often tied into long electricity contracts is difficult and expensive.

Transition credits may just be the solution.

A new category of carbon credits, they allow governments or companies to indirectly slash their carbon emissions by paying coal power plants to close early and generate clean electricity instead.

Under the scheme, the carbon emissions avoided by the early closure of a power plant are monetised in the form of a credit that a government or company can buy.

The revenue is then used by the coal plant owner to close it down and replace it with a renewable or clean energy source.

Context spoke to Joseph Curtin, head of the Rockefeller Foundation's Coal to Clean Credits Initiative (CCCI), which has designed a methodology for calculating the value of the emissions avoided by retiring coal plants early.

How are transition credits calculated?

We've developed this methodology that allows you to determine the carbon emissions that a project would have produced and then what are the carbon reductions that would arise.

We estimate for our pilot project (in the Philippines) that is about 19 million tons of carbon emissions.