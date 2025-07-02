How will Trump's 'big, beautiful' bill affect climate change?

President Donald Trump's budget bill, which passed the Senate, could impact clean energy use and efforts to combat climate change.

RICHMOND, Virginia - President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful' budget bill, which seeks to roll back climate and clean energy-related provisions, passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and now heads back to the House of Representatives for its consideration.

The Trump administration has called the bill "transformative" and said it will head off looming tax hikes and unleash "clean, American-made energy."

But environmental advocates worry the package could hurt the United States' efforts to combat climate change and curb the use of clean energy in the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, behind China.

The House is expected to consider the bill as soon as Wednesday. Here's what to know:

What is happening to the bill?

U.S. Senate Republicans passed Trump's massive spending bill on Tuesday by a razor-thin margin, advancing a package that would extend expiring tax cuts, cut the social safety net and boost immigration enforcement spending while adding an estimated $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

The bill is now in the hands of the House of Representatives, but some Republicans there have already expressed opposition to some of the Senate provisions.

The bill is seeking to repeal many of former President Joe Biden's green energy incentives, including some in his signature climate bill called the Inflation Reduction Act.

The budget bill would also reduce spending on the Medicaid health program and food aid for low-income Americans.

Trump wants to sign the bill into law by the July 4 Independence Day holiday.