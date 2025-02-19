In Data: Why is Asia-Pacific a hot spot for migrant worker abuses?

Asia and the Pacific comprise a major hot spot for migrant worker exploitation, and access to justice remains difficult.

From construction to agriculture and manufacturing, labour migration fuels the Asian economy, and a major rights group said interventions are needed to protect migrant workers from vulnerable situations.

In the Philippines, among the world's top sources of migrant labour, remittances sent home by Filipino workers overseas account for about a tenth of the country's annual gross domestic product.

New data from the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, a non-profit advocacy group, revealed that migrant workers in the Asia-Pacific region faced unsafe working conditions leading to dozens of deaths and injuries, widespread wage theft and excessive or illegal recruitment fees.

According to the group's Migrant Workers Allegations Database, 37% of 665 cases of alleged abuses recorded by the organisation in 2024 involved migrant workers headed for work in an Asia-Pacific country – the highest in any region globally.

More than half of the cases involved migrant workers coming from other Asia-Pacific countries who had moved intra-regionally for work.

The most common sectors for abuse were construction and engineering, agriculture and fishing, and manufacturing.