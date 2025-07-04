Q&A: Offline and left out: digital divide excludes billions
Digital Cooperation Organization head Deemah AlYahya. June 30, 2026. DOC/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation.
What’s the context?
Digital Cooperation Organization says online access and inclusion are vital to ensure no country is left behind.
- Digital divide shuts out 2.6 billion people
- AI risks exacerbating lack of connectivity
- Saudi tech envoy vows to help poorest catch up
BEIRUT - At least 2.6 billion people are excluded from the internet under a yawning digital divide that must be closed if the poorest are ever to prosper, says the world's digital inclusion advocate.
Deemah AlYahya, head of the Digital Cooperation Organization, told Context about her plans to bridge the global connectivity gap: an uphill task when only 27% of people in low-income countries currently have access to the internet.
"Global digital transformation won't be truly transformative unless it's inclusive. That's the role we play, making sure no country is left behind in shaping our digital future," AlYahya told Context via email.
Founded in 2020, the Riyadh-based DCO is a multinational organisation with 16 members, representing 800 million people.
Its stated aim is digital prosperity for all - so we put a series of questions to the Saudi tech envoy about how she plans to fulfil her mandate.
How does the DCO plan to address the digital divide?
Digital inclusion is the foundation of a truly equitable digital economy. We focus on removing the barriers that prevent people — especially women, youth, and underserved communities — from accessing technology and participating meaningfully in the digital world.
One example is WE-Elevate, our initiative supporting women-led micro and small businesses in countries like Rwanda, Gambia, and Nigeria.
It provides digital skills training, tailored business advice, and even a ready-to-use e-commerce platform with integrated logistics and payments. It's not just about getting online — it's about thriving in the digital economy.
What are your long-term goals?
Our goal is to help member states build resilient, future-ready digital economies, where opportunities are shared and growth is inclusive.
We measure success through both data and impact: tools like our Digital Economy Navigator, with over 100 indicators, help track digital maturity and guide investment decisions — but we also look at how lives are changing.
Are women entrepreneurs scaling their businesses online?
Are small states attracting tech investors?
Are young people gaining digital skills and meaningful jobs?
What challenges do you face?
Every country is at a different stage of digital development. This stark digital divide means some nations have mature digital infrastructure and governance, while others are only beginning their digital journeys.
Aligning priorities across that spectrum - while keeping the conversation inclusive - takes time, trust and sustained dialogue.
There are also differences in regulatory approaches, particularly around issues like data flows, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital trade.
It's not about imposing a single standard - it's about finding common ground so we can grow together in a way that is fair, safe and sustainable.
How might AI impact your work?
By 2030, AI and automation are expected to transform 86% of businesses globally, bringing both opportunity and upheaval.
At the same time, AI will create new opportunities, with forecasts indicating that 170 million new roles could emerge by 2030, even as 92 million existing jobs become redundant.
But what makes our mission essential is this: the benefits of AI are not flowing equally, and without intentional cooperation, the divide will only deepen.
That is why the DCO exists to ensure that the tools, computing (capabilities), data and talent required for AI development and adoption are accessible to all, not just a few.
As AI becomes the engine of future growth, multilateral cooperation is not optional. It is indispensable.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
(Reporting by Nazih Osseiran;Editing by Lyndsay Griffiths.)
Tags
- Digital IDs
- Tech and inequality
- Social media
- Data rights