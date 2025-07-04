Q&A: Offline and left out: digital divide excludes billions

Digital Cooperation Organization says online access and inclusion are vital to ensure no country is left behind.

Digital divide shuts out 2.6 billion people

AI risks exacerbating lack of connectivity

Saudi tech envoy vows to help poorest catch up

BEIRUT - At least 2.6 billion people are excluded from the internet under a yawning digital divide that must be closed if the poorest are ever to prosper, says the world's digital inclusion advocate.

Deemah AlYahya, head of the Digital Cooperation Organization, told Context about her plans to bridge the global connectivity gap: an uphill task when only 27% of people in low-income countries currently have access to the internet.

"Global digital transformation won't be truly transformative unless it's inclusive. That's the role we play, making sure no country is left behind in shaping our digital future," AlYahya told Context via email.

Founded in 2020, the Riyadh-based DCO is a multinational organisation with 16 members, representing 800 million people.

Its stated aim is digital prosperity for all - so we put a series of questions to the Saudi tech envoy about how she plans to fulfil her mandate.

How does the DCO plan to address the digital divide?

Digital inclusion is the foundation of a truly equitable digital economy. We focus on removing the barriers that prevent people — especially women, youth, and underserved communities — from accessing technology and participating meaningfully in the digital world.

One example is WE-Elevate, our initiative supporting women-led micro and small businesses in countries like Rwanda, Gambia, and Nigeria.

It provides digital skills training, tailored business advice, and even a ready-to-use e-commerce platform with integrated logistics and payments. It's not just about getting online — it's about thriving in the digital economy.