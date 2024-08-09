A revolution in Bangladesh - but what next?

Naomi Hossain is Global Research Professor of Development Studies at SOAS University of London, and the author of ‘The Aid Lab: Understand Bangladesh’s Unexpected Development Success’ (Oxford University Press, 2017).

A long July of bloodshed and violence, initiated by ruling party came to a head on Monday, August 5th. The Prime Minister of fifteen years, Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League, resigned and fled the country by helicopter for India. The final push ultimately came from the scale of the student-led mass movement that had arrayed itself against her rule, and the fact that the army were unwilling to kill any more citizens.

Those citizens, after fifteen years of having their voice silenced with ever more draconian measures, were shocked and angered by her government’s aggressive and heavy-handed handling of what should have been an innocuous student protest against quotas in civil service employment that favoured ruling party followers.

At least 300 people were killed in a month of protests that escalated from a demand to reform the quota system to demands for accountability and justice, and finally to the resignation of the government.

It was an ignoble end to a remarkable political career. Sheikh Hasina is the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the nationalist struggle for independence against Pakistan in 1971.

Feted as a national hero in 1971, he and almost all of Hasina’s family were brutally killed in 1975, after he had turned the democratic Awami League into the single-party BAKSAL while battling an economic crisis, famine, and post-war violence. Sheikh Hasina came to office with a landslide electoral victory in 2009, but then held onto power with a tightening grip over the following 15 years.

Under Hasina, Bangladesh grew at an impressive average rate of 6% per year, despite the pandemic. The economy and the country have changed dramatically. GDP per capita, while still modest, is now higher than in either its erstwhile ruler Pakistan or in India.

In the next few years, Bangladesh is expected to graduate out of the Least Developed Country group of countries, by far the largest country to make this important transition. The Awami League government put in place public services and infrastructure and some governmental reforms that will help Bangladesh in its future development. The emphasis on demonstrating development performance was vital to a government whose power was decreasingly dependent on the legitimacy of fairly won elections, and increasingly on delivering growth.