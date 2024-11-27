‘No-Go’ mining zones can protect nature as renewable energy surges

Chief of the Sawre Muybu village poses for a picture holding a demarcation sign to mark the frontier of the Sawre Muybu Indigenous Territory, in Itaituba municipality, Para state, Brazil, July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Prohibiting mining in key areas can safeguard biodiversity and Indigenous rights in the energy transition

Tobias Kind-Rieper is Global Mining and Metals Lead at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The next five years will determine the future of our planet. By 2030, we must halt biodiversity loss and limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F). Achieving these goals requires a massive increase in critical minerals to fuel the renewable energy transition. The International Energy Agency estimates that mineral demand will quadruple by 2040. This stark reality presents a dilemma: how do we balance the urgent need for minerals with protecting our planet's ecosystems and the rights of Indigenous communities? ‘No-go’ mining zones - where mining is explicitly prohibited - offer a vital part of the solution. First introduced by the International Council on Mining and Metals in 2003 as a voluntary commitment to avoid mining in World Heritage Sites, the concept has since gained momentum. To protect biodiversity and ensure justice for Indigenous Peoples, governments and industries must now move beyond voluntary measures, by making such zones legally binding. Indigenous lands, which cover more than 32% of Earth’s surface, are often biodiversity hotspots. Studies consistently show that ecosystems thrive under Indigenous stewardship. Yet these lands are also rich in critical minerals, with 54% of ‘transition’ mineral mining projects located on or near Indigenous territories. And it’s not just renewables driving this either: mining for coal and gold drives 71% of mining-related deforestation, with devastating consequences for communities. In the Amazon rainforest, for instance, gold mining has contaminated the water and food supplies of the Yanomami people, putting lives and ecosystems at risk.

Establishing ‘no-go’ mining zones is a matter of justice. Indigenous peoples must have the right to free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) over their territories, enabling them to exercise self-determination, safeguard their cultural heritage, and resist exploitation by powerful corporations. Countries must enshrine these rights and the creation of ‘no-go’ zones in national legal systems. Governments must allocate resources to enforce ‘no-go’ zones, while NGOs and civil society play a critical role in raising awareness and holding corporations accountable. Industry leaders, too, must embrace ethical sourcing and transparency. Public pressure and investor demand for sustainability can drive these changes. Corporate commitments must deliver actions to ensure that the minerals powering their products are sourced without causing human suffering or environmental destruction. Biodiversity is on the line. Mining threatens nearly 11,000 species globally and 77% of mines operate within 50 kilometres of key biodiversity areas, affecting one-third of global forest ecosystems. Critical regions such as the Amazon, Congo Basin, and Southeast Asia’s islands are rich in minerals but face deforestation and habitat loss. ‘No-go’ zones can provide immediate protections, particularly for high-biodiversity areas which may not qualify or are yet to be granted formal protected status, or where Indigenous land rights have not yet been secured. Governments must act swiftly to establish these zones before mining interests cause irreversible damage. Reducing dependence on mining The push for a renewable energy future cannot rely solely on extracting more minerals. Research suggests that we could reduce mineral demand by up to 58% through innovations such as battery technologies which use fewer minerals, adopting circular economy practices, and investing to improve recycling rates. Consumption habits must also change. E-waste, one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally, reached an estimated 62 million tonnes in 2022, with only 22% documented as recycled. Lithium recycling remains alarmingly low at just 1-3%.

By reconsidering our use of electronic devices and improving recycling infrastructure, we can reduce the demand for critical minerals and alleviate pressure on vulnerable ecosystems and communities. As governments prepare to update their climate pledges in 2025, policies promoting a just transition will be paramount. This means ensuring decent work, protecting human rights, and creating frameworks that empower local communities to benefit from their resources. Indigenous peoples and local communities must be active participants in these discussions. The transition to a green economy must not come at the expense of justice and biodiversity. ‘No-go’ mining zones, while not a complete solution, offer a necessary safeguard. Combined with efforts to reduce mineral demand, promote recycling, and prioritise equity, they represent a step toward a future where the planet’s needs are balanced with those of its people.