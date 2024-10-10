How fast is biodiversity declining globally?

Decades of conservation efforts have not prevented dramatic biodiversity loss around the world

Vertebrate populations fell three quarters since the 1970s

Biodiversity decline steeper in Latin America and the Caribbean

Governments continue to subsidize destructive economies

RIO DE JANEIRO - The natural environment is crucial to human life on the planet, from protection against diseases to the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat.

But despite decades of conservation efforts, biodiversity is still in rapid decline.

Populations of vertebrates such as monkeys, fish, birds and giraffes declined 73% on average between 1970 and 2020, a new report from WWF shows.

This month, countries will meet in Cali, Colombia, for United Nations COP16 biodiversity talks, aiming to accelerate action to curb nature's destruction.

What is biodiversity and why does it matter?

"Biodiversity" refers to the many dimensions of life's variability, from genetic diversity between living beings to the differences between species and ecosystems, such as forests and grasslands.

Biodiversity sustains human life on earth, enabling ecosystems to remain productive and resilient, providing services such as pollination, water purification, stable climate and food.

As species disappear, roles such as flower pollination and nutrient cycling are no longer carried out. That in turn leads to further biodiversity loss and ecosystems become more vulnerable.

Biodiversity loss also damages the ability of ecosystems to absorb planet-heating carbon, which is vital to tackling the climate crisis.