Did AI fail to prevent fatal stampede at India's Kumbh festival?

Branded the "Digital Maha Kumbh", organisers use tech to control crowds, authorities say AI not enough to prevent stampedes

Organisers of India's Maha Kumbh festival made much of their use of artificial intelligence (AI) to manage the crowds of millions who gathered for the Hindu festival, but that did not stop nearly 40 people being killed in a pre-dawn stampede this week.

Held every 12 years, more than 400 million people attend the six-week Maha Kumbh Mela or Great Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

India has a grim track record for stampedes at religious festivals - 36 were killed at the last event in 2013.

Critics have blamed organisers for failing to prevent the latest crush despite extensive tech surveillance and security, but authorities say they were helped by AI and other factors were to blame.

"The AI technology-enabled cameras were sending us timely alerts on crowd surge from every junction, but there were not enough policemen on the ground to prevent people from creating a jam ... where the stampede happened," a senior administrative official told Context on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A police official, also requesting anonymity for the same reason, said while policemen rushed to the confluence of the rivers where the crush happened, another stampede was sparked on the other side of the river with limited forces to control it.