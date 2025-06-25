Q&A: Kenya's digital crackdown having 'chilling' effect on rights

A year after Gen Z protests, rights group Access Now calls for repeal of Kenya's cybercrimes law as online crackdown intensifies.

NAIROBI - One year after Kenya's Gen Z protests against a tax-heavy finance bill, digital rights activists say authorities are increasingly cracking down on online criticism, with one prominent blogger recently killed in police custody.

More than 60 people were killed in last year's protests, and President William Ruto subsequently abandoned plans to raise 346 billion Kenyan shillings ($2.68 billion) in new taxes.

But demands for Ruto's resignation have continued, with Gen Z and millennials especially taking to online platforms to demand action against government corruption and the lack of economic opportunities.

In early June, teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang was killed in custody after he was arrested and accused of defaming Kenya's deputy police chief on social media.

His death, which follows years of extrajudicial killings and disappearances, sparked protests in Nairobi, and three police officers have since been charged with his murder. They have pleaded not guilty.

Bridget Andere, senior policy analyst at digital rights group Access Now, said a growing number of people are being arrested under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which the government says aims to curtail the proliferation of crimes such as online scams, child pornography and cyber-stalking.

But digital rights groups say the law is being used to criminalise free speech and has seen journalists, bloggers and political activists being charged under the legislation.

"There is heightened surveillance on online platforms. Activists know their every word and move is being monitored," Andere said.

She spoke to Context about the effects of the surveillance and what needs to be done to protect online freedom of expression.

What are the main digital rights challenges facing Kenyans?

In a troubling trend, more and more people are being arrested and charged ... when they speak out against government officials and people affiliated with them, which is a huge indication of authorities backsliding even further on freedom of expression.

Actions like this could in the end result in a chilling effect on freedom of expression, which could in turn affect other human rights, including the right to access information and the right to assembly.

In addition, there have been misinformation and disinformation campaigns against some activists. Some coordinated, some organic.