  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.
Climate
Inclusive Economies
Tech & Society

Disinformation on social media the 'wild west' of democracy

Adam Smith profile picture

Adam Smith

Published: 4 hours and 38 mins ago

A soldier uses a mobile phone as he sit inside a military vehicle outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021

A soldier uses a mobile phone as he sit inside a military vehicle outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

What’s the context?

Disinformation on social media and unregulated AI threaten democracy worldwide, tech and rights experts said at the Skoll World Forum

Populism and fake news on social media are fueling a global recession of democracy, tech researchers and activists warned, with those risks exacerbated by unregulated developments in artificial intelligence.

From Myanmar to the United States, disinformation and hate speech spreading on social media pose an existential threat to democracy, tech and rights experts said at a Skoll World Forum event this week.

"Spreading mis- and dis-information ... (is like) the wild west, where people are engaging in otherwise illegal activity on the understanding that there's nobody here to police it," said Ian Bassin, executive director of Protect Democracy, an advocacy group.

"You risk a situation in which politicians feel that anything goes," he told Context on the sidelines of Skoll.

Army officers stand guard outside the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Go DeeperDisinformation and consequences in Brazil
A robot equipped with artificial intelligence is seen at the AI Xperience Center at the VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels, Belgium February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Go DeeperWhat does the AI Act mean for digital rights in the EU?
Beverly Mlauzi leads a training session on misinformation in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. August 29, 2022
Go DeeperZimbabwe fights fake news with lessons in spotting disinformation

A military coup in Myanmar used Facebook and Instagram, platforms which were synonymous with the internet for many citizens, to spread hate speech and disinformation to fuel real-world violence, overturning the results of the country's 2020 election.

In the United States, former president Donald Trump attempted to use social media to overturn his country's 2020 election through false claims of voter fraud. He was, like the Myanmar military, eventually removed from Facebook's platforms, but set up his own.

"Discourse travels through all (social media) spaces," said Cameron Hickey, project director for algorithmic transparency at the National Conference on Citizenship, a non-profit organisation.

"Donald Trump may have been removed from Twitter and Facebook, but he set up Truth Social as a new and powerful mouthpiece, and the substance of his messages was then reshared back to those main platforms."

Poor or non-existent content moderation around disinformation and hate speech - coupled with a boom in artificial intelligence - can disproportionately affect marginalised communities globally, event delegates told Context.

Kid boxers watch a video on a mobile phone together after a training session at the boxing gym in Adura playground, in Lagos, Nigeria June 5, 2021

Kid boxers watch a video on a mobile phone together after a training session at the boxing gym in Adura playground, in Lagos, Nigeria June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Kid boxers watch a video on a mobile phone together after a training session at the boxing gym in Adura playground, in Lagos, Nigeria June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

"We're dealing with human rights defenders in Nigeria who have been accused of being in a sexual minority group (when) in many countries in Africa you could face criminal charges as a result of your sexuality," said Nkem Agunwa, a program manager for Africa at nonprofit WITNESS.

"Human rights activists uncover violations, only for that evidence to be discredited as deepfakes," she added. "(But) there are human rights defenders who are using AI to create avatars, minimising the risk of exposure while spreading the authentic message of their community."

Tristan Harris, co-founder of the U.S.-based Center for Humane Technology, predicted that AI will be able to create exponential threats of blackmail and defamation, automate lobbying, discover legal loopholes and exacerbate existing risks on social media.

AI's biggest risks can be mitigated with greater transparency, said Agunwa.

"(We) need to centre human rights considerations in the design (and) development of artificial intelligence," she said.

For Hickey, "the transparency (needed) around these systems is not just the source codes. We need the impacts. How is what you see different from what I see?"

"I think in some cases the efforts to collect this data are so sprawling, so complex, and so intermingled between different departments and companies that there is no ground source of truth."

(Reporting by Adam Smith, Editing by Zoe Tabary)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

Disinformation and misinformation
Content moderation
Tech and inequality
Tech regulation
Social media
Data rights

FEATURED PODCAST

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

These links open on reuters.com

Get our data & surveillance newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A soldier uses a mobile phone as he sit inside a military vehicle outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021
AIDisinformation on social media the 'wild west' of democracy
Farmer Alessandro Salmoiraghi, 49, in his farm, Cascina San Donato, in Abbiategrasso, Milan. March 19, 2023
Climate Risks'No water, no life': Drought threatens farmers and food in Italy
A displaced Afghan family from Kunduz province, whose house was destroyed by flood, lives in an open area in front of the ruins of a 1500-year-old Buddha statue, in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, March 2, 2023
Socioeconomic InclusionBritain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?
A member of a Virginia Department of Forestry team ignites part of a controlled burn in King William County, Virginia, USA, March 9, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/David Sherfinski.
Climate RisksInsurance woes plague efforts to cut growing wildfire risks
Maori warriors arrive ahead of a welcome ceremony in Wellington, New Zealand, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Most Read