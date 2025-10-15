Why the EU's new LGBTQ+ strategy is drawing fire

As anti-LGBTQ+ policies spread across the bloc, an EU counterplan is dismissed as more cosmetic than consequential.

BRUSSELS - Europe's new LGBTQ+ strategy - which tackles contested issues from conversion therapy to hate crime - offers too little in the way of protection to counter the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policies in the bloc, rights groups say.

The strategy was unveiled on Oct. 8 by European Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib, who said it would enable the European Union to become a "beacon that protects equality".

But LGBTQ+ advocates gave it a lukewarm welcome, noting that rights are increasingly under challenge from new national laws and regulations, particularly in eastern Europe.

Slovakia, for example, has amended its constitution to recognise only two sexes, Hungary banned Pride gatherings and Bulgaria has scrapped any mention of LGBTQ+ topics in schools.

Here's what you need to know about the plan:

What’s included in the strategy?

On conversion therapy, the Commission says it will "help member states ban conversion practices" by publishing a study analysing their prevalence and impact.

Eight EU countries - Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Malta, Spain and Portugal - have already outlawed "conversion practices".

A petition calling for an EU-wide ban reached a million signatures in May.

The new strategy proposes a "knowledge hub" on online hate crimes, and a new law to define online hate offences is also under consideration.

The plan seeks to build on previous efforts to strengthen EU-wide parenthood recognition, so that relationships recognised in one country would be respected across the bloc.

The Commission has also pledged to double funding to organisations working on equality - to 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in the 2028-2034 EU budget.

The long-term budget was proposed in July and must still be approved by all EU countries.

The policy sidesteps controversy over children changing their legal gender, an issue that has divided the bloc, simply stating that the Commission will "facilitate exchanges of best practices" as member states pursue divergent policies.