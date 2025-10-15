Newsletters
Context - Know Better. Do Better.
Journalism from the Thomson Reuters Foundation
Openly Logo
LGBTQ+ stories on Context

Why the EU's new LGBTQ+ strategy is drawing fire

Joanna Gill profile picture

Joanna Gill

Published: 5 hours and 19 mins ago

Explainer
Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, attends the London Sudan conference, at Lancaster House, in London, Britain April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Explainer

Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, attends the London Sudan conference, at Lancaster House, in London, Britain April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

What’s the context?

As anti-LGBTQ+ policies spread across the bloc, an EU counterplan is dismissed as more cosmetic than consequential.

BRUSSELS - Europe's new LGBTQ+ strategy - which tackles contested issues from conversion therapy to hate crime - offers too little in the way of protection to counter the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policies in the bloc, rights groups say.

The strategy was unveiled on Oct. 8 by European Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib, who said it would enable the European Union to become a "beacon that protects equality".

But LGBTQ+ advocates gave it a lukewarm welcome, noting that rights are increasingly under challenge from new national laws and regulations, particularly in eastern Europe.

Slovakia, for example, has amended its constitution to recognise only two sexes, Hungary banned Pride gatherings and Bulgaria has scrapped any mention of LGBTQ+ topics in schools.

Here's what you need to know about the plan:

What’s included in the strategy?

On conversion therapy, the Commission says it will "help member states ban conversion practices" by publishing a study analysing their prevalence and impact.

Eight EU countries - Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Malta, Spain and Portugal - have already outlawed "conversion practices".

A petition calling for an EU-wide ban reached a million signatures in May.

The new strategy proposes a "knowledge hub" on online hate crimes, and a new law to define online hate offences is also under consideration.

The plan seeks to build on previous efforts to strengthen EU-wide parenthood recognition, so that relationships recognised in one country would be respected across the bloc.

The Commission has also pledged to double funding to organisations working on equality - to 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in the 2028-2034 EU budget.

The long-term budget was proposed in July and must still be approved by all EU countries.

The policy sidesteps controversy over children changing their legal gender, an issue that has divided the bloc, simply stating that the Commission will "facilitate exchanges of best practices" as member states pursue divergent policies.

Leader of ANO party Andrej Babis walks outside of a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Ostrava, Czech Republic, October 3, 2025. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Go DeeperFar-right Czech coalition risk to LGBTQ+ rights, activists say
People gather outside Russia’s Supreme Court following a hearing to recognize the LGBTQ movement as extremist in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 30, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Go DeeperOnline search crackdown fuels Russia's LGBTQ+ censorship
A wedding ring casts a heart shaped shadow next to the words marriage (hochzeit) in an English-German dictionary in Munich on February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Go DeeperWhy has non-binary language become a national debate in Germany?

What do campaigners say?

ILGA-Europe, an umbrella organisation for LGBTQ+ activists across the continent, said the measures proposed by the Commission were likely to be "cosmetic and fail to impact the lives of LGBTI people".

EU lawmakers from the LGBTIQ+ Intergroup, a cross-party parliamentary coalition that backs LGBTQ+ rights, welcomed the strategy but said it contained holes - be it lacking a plan to tackle the clampdown on Pride marches or offering scant protections for trans and intersex people.

ILGA-Europe also singled out the strategy's silence on intersex rights, while trans organisation TGEU said the plan "ultimately fails trans people" by offering no legal security.

LGBTQ+ campaigners said while acceptance of non-heterosexual orientation had grown in recent years, discrimination on grounds of gender identity was on the rise, making protections all the more pressing.

Athena Forum, a think tank for sex-based rights, said the policy over focused on "gender identity and self-ID" at a cost to women and girls who might be exposed to sex-motivated violence and discrimination.

Can the EU enforce its strategy?

The new strategy is not legally binding.

EU countries retain control over laws regarding marriage and family matters, such as whether to allow same-sex marriage or legal gender recognition, meaning the EU has limited influence.

Enforcement of the strategy would rely on a mix of judicial, political and financial leverage.

EU countries are also bound by existing equality and non-discrimination rules.

Failure to comply could trigger infringement proceedings, which could lead to lawsuits and ultimately to fines.

The Commission can also threaten to freeze EU funding if countries are in breach of fundamental rights, a step taken against Hungary and Poland over anti-LGBTQ+ policies in 2021. 

States could also be compelled to act by the EU's top court, which has ruled that discrimination in the workplace based on sexual orientation is illegal, and that same-sex spouses share freedom of movement rights even if the country does not recognise their marriage.

However, sometimes these rulings are not fully enforced.

($1 = 0.8637 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Gill; editing by Lyndsay Griffiths.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • LGBTQ+

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

The Ascenty 2 data centre in Querétaro used by Microsoft in La Esperanza, Querétaro. July 27, 2025. Miguel Tovar/Thomson Reuters Foundation
AIData centres lured to Mexico can avoid environmental reporting
A drone views shows fallen trees in a secondary forest where farmers were in the last stages of clearing land as soybean farming expanded in the Amazon, in Santarem, Para state, Brazil October 6, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
NatureIn Data: Tipping point? The Amazon rainforest's vital signs
Colombian trans activist Danne Belmont puts a pin that reads 'Nada que curar' (nothing to heal, in Spanish) on the jacket of Juan Viana, a gay man who underwent so-called 'conversion therapy' as a teenager in Bogotá, on July 24, 2025. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Enrique Anarte
Socioeconomic Inclusion“They break you” - Colombia debates a ban on conversion therapy
Mayoral candidate Kirk Watson, greets a poll watcher at the Ben Hur Shrine Temple precinct during the U.S. midterm elections in Austin, Texas, U.S., November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona
Just TransitionU.S. mayors to take lead at COP30 in place of Trump
People sit on the roof of a submerged home at a village inundated by high tide, and flooding brought by monsoon rains and Typhoon Co-may, in Calumpit, Bulacan, Philippines, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Trump calls climate change a con; science braces for more

  3. 3

    After statehood recognition, Palestinians stuck in limbo in Norway

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  6. 6

    Small solar city emerges in South Africa's coal heartland

Most Read

  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Trump calls climate change a con; science braces for more

  3. 3

    After statehood recognition, Palestinians stuck in limbo in Norway

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?