Forced contact from evangelists and influencers are rising threats uncontacted Indigenous people face in the Amazon rainforest.

LIMA - Uncontacted Indigenous people have never been more under threat and half of the groups could be wiped out within 10 years if governments and companies fail to act, said campaign group Survival International in a report on Monday.

Forced contact from evangelists, influencers looking to post videos of them on YouTube or land grabbers looking to exploit their land often proves deadly for uncontacted Indigenous people as diseases brought by outsiders are fatal, the report said.

Uncontacted peoples reject contact as a deliberate choice in the face of colonising attacks, as is their right under international law.

Still, 96% of uncontacted people from the rainforests of Peru and Brazil to Indonesia today face threats from resource extraction, according to Survival International.

It goes without saying that uncontacted people will not represent themselves at the United Nations climate summit, COP30, to be held in November in Brazil's Amazon city of Belem, but the Brazilian government has said the event is expected to feature the largest Indigenous participation in its history.

The meeting will focus on Indigenous land rights and ancestral knowledge, and their important role in protecting nature and rainforests, which includes isolated people.

Where do uncontacted peoples live?

Survival International has counted more than 196 groups living in 10 countries in South America, Asia, the Indian Ocean and in the Pacific.

The number is the most accurate and up-to-date calculation ever of uncontacted peoples and groups worldwide, the organisation says.

The vast majority - 95% - live in the Amazon, of which most are in the Amazon basin in Brazil, which is home to 124 groups, the report said.

Other isolated groups also exist in Ecuador and Colombia and the only group in South America outside the Amazon is in Paraguay, known as the Ayoreo.

Some also live in Asia and the Pacific, where they live self-sufficiently by hunting, fishing and gathering.