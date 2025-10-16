Trump’s team weighs COP attendance, but influence looms either way

The U.S. will be a major influence at the global COP30 climate summit in Brazil in November, whether it attends or not.

The White House has not publicly disclosed whether the U.S. will have an official role at the annual United Nations climate gathering.

Many countries face major decisions on how to move towards keeping greenhouse gas emission levels in line with the Paris Agreement – an accord Trump has announced the U.S. is ditching.

Representatives of nearly every government in the world are expected at the global COP30 summit, scheduled next month in Brazil's Amazonian city of Belém, to discuss and share their efforts to curb climate change.

RICHMOND, Virginia - Having dismissed climate change as a con job , President Donald Trump now faces a key question - COP or no COP?

But whatever decision the U.S. makes, its action or inaction will have a major impact, experts say.

The U.S. could use even a minimal presence to thwart other countries' efforts, said Jean Su of the Center for Biological Diversity, an advocacy group.

"It's not productive for the Trump administration to be there if we're really serious about tackling fossil fuels," Su said.

"They have the ability to stall any single decision that comes out of COP."

'Great platform'

Last year's COP29 held in Baku, Azerbaijan produced limited results.

An agreed-upon end goal of $1.3 trillion in annual climate finance commitments and notably a $300 billion commitment from developed countries was criticised by developing countries as insufficient.

COP29 took place immediately after the U.S. presidential election in 2024, and Trump's looming presence was palpable, attendees and dignitaries said at the time.

Soon after being sworn into office in January, Trump announced he would pull the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to limit average global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Trump made the same move during his first term in office.

The newer iteration of the U.S. withdrawal does not take effect until next year, giving the administration room to participate in Brazil.

But its impact along with the Trump administration's overtures to the fossil fuel industry will likely be felt at the global meeting.

In a potential preview of its approach to COP30, the U.S. has declined to sign onto a World Bank statement reaffirming efforts to combat climate change.

The Trump administration has moved aggressively to promote the use of fossil fuels by expanding oil and gas lease sales, trying to re-open shuttered coal mines and supporting the end of tax breaks for renewable forms of energy.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright indicated last month that he would not be opposed to attending COP30.

"I would not be at all against going, if I had an audience and a platform to engage with the world,” Wright told Bloomberg. "Climate change is a real thing. Here's how we think we might make progress on it. Here's the trade-offs that are involved.

"If I had a great platform to do that, I think I'd go."