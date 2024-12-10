Here's why we need inclusive AI: a view from the African continent

AI is taking the world by storm, but its bias risks leaving people behind

Angela Oduor Lungati is the Executive Director of Ushahidi Inc. She is a 2025 Mozilla Rise25 honouree. Mozilla’s Rise25 awards celebrate the people leading the next wave of AI - using philanthropy, collective power, and the principles of open source to make sure the future of AI is responsible, trustworthy, inclusive and centred around human dignity.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionise how we live today. The world over, we see examples of its transformative impact not only on healthcare, education, agriculture and other areas, but also in sparking creativity by making it easier and faster for people to bring their ideas to life.

Realising this new technology’s full potential, though, requires addressing several challenges causing significant barriers and imbalances across many parts of the world. We should know in Africa because many of those challenges are playing out here.

For example, it is widely known that datasets from the global south are largely underrepresented in AI training datasets, leading to inefficient application of these AI tools in contexts they are not built to understand or represent.

There is also a linguistic imbalance in the development of AI solutions, with a significant focus on highly resourced languages like English.

Africa is home to about 2000 languages, with 75 of them having more than one million speakers each. Yet, this linguistic abundance is not reflected in the large language models (LLMs) - which are at the core of many AI systems - that are widely used. This creates a significant barrier in trying to build localised solutions.

Overcoming those issues is complicated by our continent grappling with a glaring skills gap in AI expertise. A pronounced digital divide further compounds this gap. Therefore, we're often beholden to tools built by and for Western contexts being applied in the global south, further perpetuating bias and inefficiencies.

Infrastructure is also an issue. Computer and data storage are Africa's most resource-intensive inputs for developing AI solutions.

The cost of using existing LLMs at scale is relatively high, especially for non-profits, and building and using self-built models would also require significant investment in computing resources.