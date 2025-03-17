  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Starlink internet enters new countries, faces new competitors

Md. Tahmid Zami profile picture

Md. Tahmid Zami

Published: 11 hours and 38 mins ago

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla, greets the media as he arrives to launch SpaceX's Starlink internet service in Indonesia at a sub district community health center in Denpasar, Bali, May 19, 2024. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
explainer

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla, greets the media as he arrives to launch SpaceX's Starlink internet service in Indonesia at a sub district community health center in Denpasar, Bali, May 19, 2024. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

What’s the context?

Musk's satellite internet service is coming to South Asia, but its soaring power may be checked by growing competition.

DHAKA - The satellite internet service Starlink is entering South Asian countries in its latest expansion, offering fast internet connections to people left offline but raising concerns about the dominance of a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The satellite unit of Musk's SpaceX signed agreements this month with several Bangladeshi firms to set up ground stations after the head of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, invited Musk to visit and launch Starlink services.  

Starlink is also awaiting for licenses in India and Pakistan and last week agreed with two Indian telecom companies to introduce its services.

Starlink can provide high-speed internet to remote areas that traditional providers cannot reach. But its rapid expansion has been controversial, especially since Musk became a powerful adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. 

Here is what you need to know about Starlink's growing presence across a wide geography. 

Where is Starlink expanding? 

Out of the more than 5.5 billion people who are online across the world, Starlink claims more than 5 million users in 125 countries and territories, having doubled its subscriber base in 2024 alone.

Starlink uses low-earth orbit satellites, which travel at low altitudes, to provide internet without the need for a cable connection or towers.

This can provide connections to key services for people in remote areas, such as Zimbabwean villagers accessing healthcare services and tsunami-hit islanders in Tonga.

Musk's ambitions go beyond Earth. The Marslink project, still in early stages, aims to deliver internet connectivity to Earth from its neighbour.

Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Elon Musk shows his shirt to the press as he arrives with U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 9, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Go DeeperMusk's Starlink stalls in South Africa over equity laws
Medicines that were delivered in a few hours after consultation with doctors at an e-health clinic using Starlink in Nhedziwa, Zimbabwe, Nov. 11, 2024. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Farai Shawn Matiashe.
Go DeeperIn Zimbabwe, Starlink’s fast internet gives telehealth a boost

What are the concerns surrounding Starlink?

The fast growth of Starlink's operations has run awry of regulations in several countries and sparked complaints about speed, costs and the threat to local internet providers.  

Starlink's bid to enter South Africa has stalled over equity laws that require international companies to sell or donate a 30% stake in their local operations to historically disadvantaged communities - a rule that drew criticism from Musk and Trump.   

In Ukraine, where telecom networks were devastated after Russia's 2022 invasion, the military and part of the civilian population have turned to Starlink, but now many worry Musk's company has too much control over Ukraine's communications.

Reuters reported last month that U.S. negotiators discussing a minerals deal with Kyiv suggested they could cut Starlink services unless Ukraine agreed to the deal - though Musk denied the report.   

How are countries navigating the risks?

With Musk working as a "special government employee" for Trump and SpaceX building hundreds of spy satellites for the U.S. military, some countries are worried about potential security issues with Starlink. 

Among them are Pacific nations that have warned that Starlink poses a risk to data security and privacy.

The French-German satellite group Eutelsat, which has similar technology as Starlink, has said it is discussing providing additional internet access to Ukraine amid concerns that Musk could pull the plug. However, Eutelsat is a smaller company with more expensive packages.

Competition may also come from China, which is investing heavily in satellite internet and plans to launch 43,000 low-earth orbit satellites by 2030. 

Shanghai-based SpaceSail plans to enter Brazil, has begun working in Kazakhstan and says it is in talks with more than 30 other countries. 

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Data rights
  • Tech solutions

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get our data & surveillance newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Migrant siblings from Ecuador hold hands with their mother outside of The Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 24, 2025. REUTERS/Adam Gray
Socioeconomic InclusionDeath of American Dream after Trump axes refugee funds
Palestinian children queue at a damaged school, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, February 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Socioeconomic InclusionChildren in Gaza defy trauma to return to school
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla, greets the media as he arrives to launch SpaceX's Starlink internet service in Indonesia at a sub district community health center in Denpasar, Bali, May 19, 2024. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Big TechStarlink internet enters new countries, faces new competitors
A sample of rock drilled at a cobalt mining site operated by Jervois Global is seen at a facility, west of Salmon, Idaho, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Just TransitionWhere are the critical minerals flashpoints in 2025?
Matt Modoono/Northeastern University/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
  1. 1

    Q&A: AI ethics expert sees philosophy as critical to AI debate

  2. 2

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  3. 3

    UK parents quit jobs to care for children with long COVID

  4. 4

    Q&A: UK doctor says Britain is failing children with long COVID

  5. 5

    COVID-19: How did Africa defy the odds with fewer deaths?

  6. 6

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

Most Read

  1. 1

    Q&A: AI ethics expert sees philosophy as critical to AI debate

  2. 2

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  3. 3

    UK parents quit jobs to care for children with long COVID

  4. 4

    Q&A: UK doctor says Britain is failing children with long COVID

  5. 5

    COVID-19: How did Africa defy the odds with fewer deaths?