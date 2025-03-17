Starlink internet enters new countries, faces new competitors

Musk's satellite internet service is coming to South Asia, but its soaring power may be checked by growing competition.

DHAKA - The satellite internet service Starlink is entering South Asian countries in its latest expansion, offering fast internet connections to people left offline but raising concerns about the dominance of a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The satellite unit of Musk's SpaceX signed agreements this month with several Bangladeshi firms to set up ground stations after the head of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, invited Musk to visit and launch Starlink services.

Starlink is also awaiting for licenses in India and Pakistan and last week agreed with two Indian telecom companies to introduce its services.

Starlink can provide high-speed internet to remote areas that traditional providers cannot reach. But its rapid expansion has been controversial, especially since Musk became a powerful adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Here is what you need to know about Starlink's growing presence across a wide geography.

Where is Starlink expanding?

Out of the more than 5.5 billion people who are online across the world, Starlink claims more than 5 million users in 125 countries and territories, having doubled its subscriber base in 2024 alone.

Starlink uses low-earth orbit satellites, which travel at low altitudes, to provide internet without the need for a cable connection or towers.

This can provide connections to key services for people in remote areas, such as Zimbabwean villagers accessing healthcare services and tsunami-hit islanders in Tonga.

Musk's ambitions go beyond Earth. The Marslink project, still in early stages, aims to deliver internet connectivity to Earth from its neighbour.