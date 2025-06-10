US ruling to impact trans healthcare, reproductive rights

A landmark Supreme Court case on gender-affirming care for trans youth may affect other issues of bodily autonomy.

LONDON - The U.S. Supreme Court will rule this month on whether Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors discriminates against transgender youth in the state.

The 2023 law prohibits healthcare supporting gender identity for people under the age of 18 who wish to change gender or are experiencing gender dysphoria.

The ruling could have far-reaching implications for trans healthcare and reproductive rights, such as birth control and abortion, experts say.

Here's what you need to know.

What is the case of United States v. Skrmetti?

Tennessee passed Senate Bill 0001 in March 2023, banning medical procedures such as hormone therapy, puberty blockers or surgery from being performed "for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor's sex".

It does allow the same treatments for minors who do not identify as trans and for those with unrelated conditions, such as early-onset or delayed puberty.

The law says the state has a "compelling interest" in "encouraging minors to appreciate their sex" and protecting their ability to become "adults who can create children of their own".

Three trans teenagers and their families filed a lawsuit against state officials in 2023, arguing that the law violates their constitutional right to equal protection and discriminates against trans youth on the basis of sex.

Their case was backed by the Biden administration, and an injunction on the ban was initially granted, but was overturned by a federal appeals court in 2023.

The Trump administration withdrew the Department of Justice's support for the plaintiffs.