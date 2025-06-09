Panic and Plan B: How the US visa pause impacts Indian students

Indian students are plunged into uncertainty after the US pauses visa interviews.

MUMBAI - Over the last few weeks, 28-year-old Raj Iyer and his family have been scrambling to figure out ways to fund his master's programme at Columbia University in the United States.

Iyer, who used a pseudonym to avoid potential reprisals, received a partial scholarship but still needed to come up with nearly $110,000 to cover tuition and living expenses, for which his family took out a loan and used their savings.

Now Iyer fears it is all for nought. Less than three months before classes start, Iyer has been left stranded after the U.S. government announced it is pausing student visa interviews.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month instructed embassies to stop scheduling new visa appointments, saying the Trump administration would review the process and expand vetting of students' social media profiles.

Officials have not said when student interviews will resume, plunging the education of students from abroad into doubt, including those in India, the biggest contributor of international students to U.S. schools of higher learning.

According to the U.S. Embassy in India, more than 331,000 students went there in 2024.

Students hoping to attend university in the United States are now deleting their social media posts, writing emails to their universities and laying out hastily crafted backup plans.

Revoked visas

Even before the decision to pause student visas, the Trump administration had revoked visas or terminated visa records belonging to 1,600 international students by May 7, according to data from the U.S.-based National Association of Foreign Student Advisors.

Indian students have borne the biggest brunt of these actions, the data showed, with 309 visas revoked, following closely by Chinese students.