What is dark shipping, and why is it dangerous?

Hidden networks of vessels are undermining sanctions, seafarers' rights and the environment while quietly reshaping geopolitics.

A shadow fleet of ships operating in legal and regulatory grey zones delivers much of the world's oil from countries under international sanctions and is linked to other risky or illicit activities that may threaten the stability of global trade.

The dark fleet is no longer fringe. These vessels now represent 17% or more of global oil tanker traffic, according to industry analysts.

Beyond the reach of regulators, dark ships - often old and substandard - put the thousands of seafarers who operate them in danger of labour abuses.

The lack of accountability means seafarers may be deprived of wages, work in unsafe conditions and risk being abandoned at sea. In 2024, more than 3,000 seafarers were stranded on 230 ships, many of which were linked to dark fleet operations.

Here is what you need to know about the world of dark shipping.

What is the shadow shipping fleet, and how is it different from the rest of the maritime industry?

Also known as the dark fleet, these are ships that deliberately conceal their location, identity or cargo to avoid detection by authorities.

Unlike ordinary ships, which keep their transponders on and are obliged to follow international safety and reporting standards, dark fleet ships switch off their Automatic Identification System (AIS), use false registration papers, disguise their ownership through complex corporate structures or physically alter ship markings.

Many of these vessels are poorly maintained and fly flags of convenience from countries with weak oversight of their registered ships. This makes them harder to regulate and more prone to accidents.

While turning off AIS transponders can help ships virtually disappear from regular shipping maps, they can still be tracked using other technology, such as satellite imagery and radar that works despite cloud cover and at night.

Artificial intelligence can also be used to detect ships that loiter near sanctioned ports, make suspicious ship-to-ship transfers or follow routes that do not make commercial sense.