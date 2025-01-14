Meta's rollback of DEI threatens LGBTQ+ rights

LGBTQ+ rights are under global threat – Meta’s rollback of diversity programmes and moderation harms all of us, online and offline

Simon Blake OBE, is CEO of Stonewall, an LGBTQ+ rights group

The path to LGBTQ+ equality has never been smooth. But there is no doubt that we are now witnessing a regression of hard-won rights.

Meta’s decision to make sweeping changes to its content moderation policies - cutting its fact-checking division and loosening the rules on hateful rhetoric – are just the latest examples of an increasing acceptance of polarisation and hostility.

Meta also said it would immediately terminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programmes, undermining efforts promote social cohesion, while causing consternation amongst marginalised groups.

Meta is not alone. Several major companies in the U.S. have said they are reviewing, and in some cases abandoning, their own DEI policies.

As a society, we should be worried about where this could end.

These new policy changes could have a frightening impact on LGBTQ+ people, women, people with disabilities and ethnic minorities.

A couple of years ago, it would have been unimaginable that Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, would allow people to refer to being LGBTQ+ as a ‘mental illness’ and would let users promote conversion practices designed to ‘cure’ people of their sexuality and/or gender identity. The unimaginable has come to pass.

Such practices are condemned by the United Nations and illegal in many countries - a ban is imminent in the United Kingdom.