As a society, we should be worried about where this could end.
Meta's rollback of DEI threatens LGBTQ+ rights
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech at the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
LGBTQ+ rights are under global threat – Meta’s rollback of diversity programmes and moderation harms all of us, online and offline
Simon Blake OBE, is CEO of Stonewall, an LGBTQ+ rights group
The path to LGBTQ+ equality has never been smooth. But there is no doubt that we are now witnessing a regression of hard-won rights.
Meta’s decision to make sweeping changes to its content moderation policies - cutting its fact-checking division and loosening the rules on hateful rhetoric – are just the latest examples of an increasing acceptance of polarisation and hostility.
Meta also said it would immediately terminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programmes, undermining efforts promote social cohesion, while causing consternation amongst marginalised groups.
Meta is not alone. Several major companies in the U.S. have said they are reviewing, and in some cases abandoning, their own DEI policies.
As a society, we should be worried about where this could end.
These new policy changes could have a frightening impact on LGBTQ+ people, women, people with disabilities and ethnic minorities.
A couple of years ago, it would have been unimaginable that Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, would allow people to refer to being LGBTQ+ as a ‘mental illness’ and would let users promote conversion practices designed to ‘cure’ people of their sexuality and/or gender identity. The unimaginable has come to pass.
Such practices are condemned by the United Nations and illegal in many countries - a ban is imminent in the United Kingdom.
Meta’s new guidelines also significantly weaken previous rules on how users are allowed to refer to and compare different protected groups - opening the door for an increase in already prevalent homophobic, racist, ableist and sexist rhetoric.
Last year already saw some unthinkable setbacks for LGBTQ+ people around the world – often enabled, at least in part, by disinformation and hateful online rhetoric.
Ghana’s parliament passed an anti-LGBTQ+ bill that, if signed into law, would further criminalise LGBTQ+ Ghanaians and threaten LGBTQ+ people with imprisonment.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., the American Civil Liberties Union was tracking 576 anti-LGBTQ+ bills last year, and 46 of these have been signed into law.
Fear online and offline
We know that many LGBTQ+ people, and their loved ones, are worried about their safety and legal protections – this group will include Meta’s own estimated 70,000 staff.
By abandoning internal inclusion efforts, Meta risks creating its own echo-chamber where dissenting and marginalised voices are shut out, potentially disempowering many of their own employees.
Make no mistake these policies and rollbacks will add fuel to the fire and increase the hostility LGBTQ+ people, and many others, face.
Online spaces have a direct impact on our real-world lives and also affect societal attitudes and our politics – both positively and, too-often, negatively.
We know that many are already concerned about the damage caused by online hate and disinformation - just look at last year’s far-right riots in the U.K.
But, tech platforms also help people find communities.
We know that many LGBTQ+ people, and their loved ones, are worried about their safety and legal protections.
A report by the Trevor Project showed that 62% of LGBTQ+ people find affirmation in online spaces, affirmation that they may struggle to locate in the real world.
It is sad that Meta is eschewing the community-building power of its platforms by placing populist politics above compassion. Both internally and externally, the social media giant has now shown it would rather use its power to divide rather than unite.
Stonewall – and many others - have contacted Meta to express deep concerns at its sudden change of direction and the precedent it sets.
Historically, the leadership – and support - of those in the corporate world has often helped drive social and political change and our hope is to have constructive dialogue with the company about the deep-seated concerns that their new policy direction has raised.
In the meantime, we will continue to work with governments, technology companies and campaigners to ensure that during these turbulent times, the LGBTQ+ community is heard and its rights are recognised.
Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Tags
- LGBTQ+
- Meta
- Social media
Latest on Context
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6