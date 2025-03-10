Musk's Starlink stalls in South Africa over equity laws

The world’s richest man claims his birth nation’s Black ownership laws are preventing him from rolling out his internet service.

JOHANNESBERG - South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has taken to his social media platform X to criticise his country of birth more than once, targeting a land law and now internet licensing requirements that aim to tackle post-apartheid inequality.

Part of a U.S. administration that has dismantled diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, Musk appears irked by similar policies in South Africa. The world's richest man last month accused his birth nation of having "racist ownership laws" over recent land reform legislation.

He claimed on Friday his satellite internet service Starlink is not able to operate there because he is "not black."

Many South Africans believe President Donald Trump's decision to cut funding to South Africa is influenced by Musk's views.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country "will not be bullied" soon after Trump's decree to halt aid. Will he be steadfast when it comes to granting Starlink a licence?

What is South Africa's DEI equivalent, and has it worked?

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment(B-BBEE) is a government policy enacted in 2003 to boost economic equality in post-apartheid South Africa.

It promotes the inclusion of more Black South Africans in the economy through ownership quotas, skills development, tax breaks and preferential procurement of goods and services.

Some critics have said that while the policy works in theory, in practice it has become a box-ticking exercise for many companies and has been abused by corrupt businesses and politicians, benefiting an elite few while deterring foreign investment due to its cumbersome requirements.

A 2021 analysis by the Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies research institute showed that Black-owned businesses rose from 40% in 2002 to 60% in 2019. After COVID-19, that figure dropped below 30%, the B-BBEE Commission has said.

Three decades since the end of apartheid, South Africa still struggles with a 32% unemployment rate and is considered the most unequal country in the world, according to the World Bank.