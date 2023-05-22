  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.
Climate
Inclusive Economies
Tech & Society

TikTok and privacy: What's the issue?

Adam Smith profile picture

Adam Smith

Published: 4 hours and 55 mins ago

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing entitled 'TikTok: How Congress can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms,' as lawmakers scrutinize the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing entitled "TikTok: How Congress can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms," as lawmakers scrutinize the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

What’s the context?

TikTok's collection of user data is raising privacy and national security concerns across the world

  • TikTok data practices raise national security concerns
  • App collects user data, including demographic and device information
  • TikTok taking steps to address security issues

From state bans to hefty fines for data misuse, video sharing app TikTok is at the center of a privacy storm over alleged intelligence gathering by China.

Montana last week became the first U.S. state to ban the Chinese-owned app, while an investigation this month found it had been tracking LGBTQ+ users based on the content they watched. 

A man holding a phone walks past a sign of Chinese company ByteDance's app TikTok, known locally as Douyin, at the International Artificial Products Expo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 18, 2019
Go Deeper'Death by a thousand cuts': U.S. TikTok bans gain ground
Popular Zambian tiktoker Dora Moono Nyambe with students at her school in Mapapa, Zambia in this undated photograph. Joseph Schmitt/Thomson Reuters Foundation
Go DeeperZambian TikTok star shuns trolls to build village school
A girl checks her mobile phone as she stands in front of an empty Apple store during an extended lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Go DeeperCan social media go from deadly by design to safe by design?

Lawmakers fear the popular app could pose a national security threat due to the amount of data it collects - something the company has continuously denied.

Here's what you need to know about TikTok and privacy concerns:

What data does TikTok collect about users?

TikTok's privacy policy lists a wide range of information the company can collect about its users.

When setting up an account, users are asked to provide their age, email and phone number. TikTok can also collect bank details, and users' social media and phone contacts.

The app automatically collects information such as a device's IP address, phone model, carrier settings, and specific keystroke patterns or rhythms.

It can also gather approximate location, and analyse objects in videos, should users give permission or use features like filters.

This includes "identifying the objects and scenery that appear, the existence and location within an image of face and body features and attributes, the nature of the audio, and the text of the words spoken".

TikTok says it uses this data to provide services to users - including recommending videos to them.

What are the biggest privacy concerns about TikTok?

TikTok associates the videos that users watch with a specific ID, which can be weaponised against minorities and other vulnerable people, rights groups warn.

Videos categorised as LGBTQ+-related were reportedly catalogued internally and linked to affiliated users, according to the Wall Street Journal - posing a potential threat to users in countries where LGBTQ+ people face violence and harassment.

TikTok told the Wall Street Journal the dashboard that employees used to access the data was deleted in the U.S. nearly a year ago, and that the app does not identify information such as sexual orientation or race.

That is not the only concern over how TikTok and its parent company ByteDance, manage users' information.

The app has been banned on governmental devices in Canada, Britain and several EU bodies, as well as for citizens in India and Taiwan.

Last month Britain's data watchdog fined TikTok $15.9 million for breaching data protection law including by using the personal data of children aged under 13 without parental consent.

In February the Canadian federal privacy regulator started an investigation into TikTok over "whether valid and meaningful consent is being obtained for the collection, use and disclosure of personal information".

And a report from Forbes magazine last year found that ByteDance had used the TikTok app to track multiple journalists to discover the source of leaks.

For Estelle Massé, global data protection lead at rights group Access Now, poor privacy and data practices are "not just a TikTok problem".

"TikTok is applying the rock-bottom data protection standards that have been set by U.S. tech giants' data harvesting business model. The entire industry is harming the privacy rights of millions around the globe and it needs to change," she told Context.

How has the company responded to such concerns?

TikTok has repeatedly denied that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and has said the company would not do so if asked.

The company last week said the new Montana law "infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana by unlawfully banning TikTok," and that it will "continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana."

TikTok is working on an initiative called "Project Texas", which creates a standalone entity to store American user data in the U.S. on servers operated by U.S. tech company Oracle, to protect it from surveillance.

Not everyone thinks the partnership will address national security concerns.

"I reject the entire premise behind Project Texas", Milton Mueller, a professor of the political economy of information and communication at the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Public Policy, told Context.

"If you want to track data that has espionage value, you have to be a lot more targeted. What specific people, activities, locations are we talking about? Is the data secret, exclusive and sensitive or relatively accessible?"

Electronic Frontier Foundation, an advocacy group, said in March that "banning TikTok from operating here probably would not stop China from acquiring the location data of people here."

"The better approach is to limit how all businesses here collect personal data. This would reduce the supply of data that any adversary might obtain."

(Reporting by Adam Smith; Editing by Zoe Tabary.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

TAGS

TikTok
Social media
Data rights

FEATURED PODCAST

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

GO DEEPER

THE BACKSTORY

These links open on reuters.com

RELATED

Get our data & surveillance newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

LATEST ON CONTEXT

Asylum seekers at a demonstration outside Belgium's asylum reception centre 'the little castle' Brussels, Belgium February 2023
Socioeconomic InclusionEU's protection of Ukrainians offers future asylum lessons
A demonstration of AI gun detection technology from Omnilert May 2, 2023
SurveillanceCan tech protect US schools from mass shootings?
A displaced woman wades through flood water with a water pot, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 16, 2022
Climate RisksAs world's poor face 'compounding crises', what could curb risks?
A fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees asks for donations in a central square in Warsaw, Poland February 19, 2023
Socioeconomic InclusionPoland opens one border to refugees, closes another
City dwellers are seen walking amongst cameras in this illustration. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Tereza Astilean

MOST READ