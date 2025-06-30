How extreme heat affects wildfire risk

Climate change and extreme temperatures, like the heat wave ravaging parts of the United States, fuel more destructive wildfires.

RICHMOND, Virginia - Extreme heat across the United States has left millions of Americans struggling to stay cool amid dangerously high temperatures reaching as far north as New England and the Pacific Northwest.

Not only is extreme heat the nation's leading weather-related killer, but the rise in global temperatures also contributes to worsening climate-related disasters like wildfires.

Here is how climate change is affecting wildfire risk in the United States and beyond:

What is the relationship between extreme heat, climate change and wildfires?

As temperatures rise, the heat can create drier, drought-like conditions that lay the groundwork for wildfires – most of which in the U.S. are caused by humans – to become more destructive and difficult to control.

"We're seeing more widespread heat (in the U.S.) and other parts of the world as well. And the more you see that, the more evaporation, the more drought you have," said Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, a weather forecasting company.

"So the more drought you have, that's one of the most important ingredients towards the wildfire season."

Pastelok said while there has not necessarily been a big change in the number of wildfires year-to-year recently, they are getting bigger.

"We're seeing a definite increase in the larger fires over the last 20 years," he said.

"Climate change is having an impact ... based on the warmer temperatures that we've been seeing, the warmer climate and more evaporation."