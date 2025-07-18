Ahead of COP30, environmentalists risk freedom to defend nature

COP30 in Brazil is an opportunity to spotlight the risks facing environmentalists and to ramp up measures to better protect them.

Ana María Palacios Briceño leads civic space research for the Americas at the CIVICUS Monitor. Eduardo Marenco leads the advocacy and campaign work in the Americas for CIVICUS.

Kenia Ines Hernández is an Indigenous woman, feminist and human rights lawyer from Guerrero, Mexico. She grew up speaking the language of her Amuzgo community, and for years defended the rights of her people.

But that commitment has come at a steep cost. Hernández is currently serving two prison sentences totalling nearly 22 years for her environmental human rights activism.

Mexican authorities arrested her in 2020 and convicted her for "aggravated battery," in a trial that the American Bar Association has said was "riddled with irregularities."

Earlier this year, a judge dismissed some criminal charges against her, but Hernández remains locked up.

Today on Nelson Mandela International Day, we recognise Hernández’ struggle, and demand her freedom as part of the Stand As My Witness campaign, which calls for the release of incarcerated human rights defenders around the world.

Unfortunately, Hernández’ case is far from unique. Instead, her persecution is emblematic of the growing abuse of legal systems by governments across the Americas seeking to delegitimise people defending collective rights and dismantling community resistance.

From the Wet’suwet’en Nation in Canada to Mapuche communities in Chile, environmental and land defenders are being targeted for protecting their territories and ancestral cultures, and for defending the climate, land and water we all depend on.