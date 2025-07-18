Newsletters
Can better data pull Africans out of energy poverty?

Kim Harrisberg

Published: 8 hours and 39 mins ago

A construction worker holds electrical wires as he walks through the Dangote Oil Refinery under construction in Ibeju Lekki district, on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria July 5, 2018. Picture taken July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
explainer

A construction worker holds electrical wires as he walks through the Dangote Oil Refinery under construction in Ibeju Lekki district, on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria July 5, 2018. Picture taken July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

What’s the context?

Even when Africans have electricity, erratic supply leads to hidden, and costly, power costs.

  • More than 600 million Africans lack electricity
  • Those with power still pay to supplement faulty grid
  • New metrics, more renewables needed to power continent

JOHANNESBURG - As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, roughly half of Africa - some 600 million people - is struggling to access reliable energy, making it the world's least electrified continent, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) think-tank said.

This number is still likely an underestimate because existing data is failing to account for everyone suffering from 'energy poverty' - a lack of stable and affordable access to electricity.

Climate experts are calling for better use of Africa's resources.

The continent holds 30% of the world's minerals needed for renewable technologies, 60% of the world's best solar resources, but only around 1% of installed solar capacity, according to the United Nations Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG).

What counts as energy poverty?

A new report by the U.S.-based climate research group Clean Air Task Force (CATF) says the way energy poverty has been measured fails to account for hidden costs of households dealing with unreliable electricity.

The CATF report measures energy poverty as a household that spends more than 10% of its income on electricity services.

But households often have to invest in what is termed "defensive strategies" to cater to erratic grids that lead to blackouts and voltage fluctuations. These strategies can include back-up generators, torches, candles, paraffin lamps and voltage stabilisers, CATF reports.

This results in costs that add further financial strain to households while not being counted in energy poverty assessments.

Looking at the West African country of Benin as a case study, the report estimates that taking into consideration "defensive strategies" would mean 72% of households suffer from energy poverty instead of some 51%.

Continent-wide energy poverty estimates were not included in the report as CATF said household surveys that consider defensive strategies are not common in Africa, but they called for further research.

Which African countries are impacted by energy poverty?

According to a survey of more than 50,000 people in 39 countries by the research network Afrobarometer, 65% of people in urban areas had reliable internet access, compared to just 24% in rural locations.

Energy transmission and distribution losses due to faulty infrastructure and poor management in many African countries rank among the highest in the world, with 36 countries experiencing losses ranging from 11% to 48%, according to an earlier CATF paper.

South Africa's ageing coal plants, Nigeria's outdated power grid and Zimbabwe/Zambia's inefficient hydropower project are all one of many examples of dysfunctional, colonial-era energy assets that result in energy poverty, CATF reported.

What needs to change to create more equal energy access?

The CATF study calls for a broader definition of energy poverty to include additional expenses incurred due to the unreliability of power connections.

This would allow African policymakers, donors and energy analysts to target solutions such as grid upgrades, maintenance and support for low-cost backup systems towards those who need it most, CATF said.

Strong leadership is also key.

Energy poverty is more linked to governance issues such as corruption and poor implementation than technological, financial or policy issues, research published in the Energy Research and Social Science journal found in 2024.

Tackling these governance challenges would also help alleviate energy poverty, the study suggested. 

Renewables also offer a potential lifeline for African energy supply, to supplement or replace ageing infrastructure and to reach rural areas. 

A new report from climate think tank Power Shift Africa argues the continent is capable of transitioning to clean energy by 2050 using off-grid renewables, like mini-grids and electric cooking.

Others, like the UNSDG, advocate for an "energy mix" in Africa that combines growing renewable industries with existing fossil fuel sectors like coal to avoid job losses and support Africa's already vulnerable energy supply.

Africa's population is expected to double over the next few decades, making more equal energy access a must to improve healthcare, education, agriculture and employment, the ISS says.   

(Reporting by Kim Harrisberg; Editing by Jon Hemming.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

