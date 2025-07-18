Can better data pull Africans out of energy poverty?

Even when Africans have electricity, erratic supply leads to hidden, and costly, power costs.

More than 600 million Africans lack electricity

Those with power still pay to supplement faulty grid

New metrics, more renewables needed to power continent

JOHANNESBURG - As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, roughly half of Africa - some 600 million people - is struggling to access reliable energy, making it the world's least electrified continent, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) think-tank said.

This number is still likely an underestimate because existing data is failing to account for everyone suffering from 'energy poverty' - a lack of stable and affordable access to electricity.

Climate experts are calling for better use of Africa's resources.

The continent holds 30% of the world's minerals needed for renewable technologies, 60% of the world's best solar resources, but only around 1% of installed solar capacity, according to the United Nations Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG).

What counts as energy poverty?

A new report by the U.S.-based climate research group Clean Air Task Force (CATF) says the way energy poverty has been measured fails to account for hidden costs of households dealing with unreliable electricity.

The CATF report measures energy poverty as a household that spends more than 10% of its income on electricity services.

But households often have to invest in what is termed "defensive strategies" to cater to erratic grids that lead to blackouts and voltage fluctuations. These strategies can include back-up generators, torches, candles, paraffin lamps and voltage stabilisers, CATF reports.

This results in costs that add further financial strain to households while not being counted in energy poverty assessments.

Looking at the West African country of Benin as a case study, the report estimates that taking into consideration "defensive strategies" would mean 72% of households suffer from energy poverty instead of some 51%.

Continent-wide energy poverty estimates were not included in the report as CATF said household surveys that consider defensive strategies are not common in Africa, but they called for further research.