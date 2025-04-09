In Myanmar, internet shutdowns hinder earthquake aid response

Lack of internet access in Myanmar is slowing response after the earthquake, putting lives in danger.

A third of the country has no internet

Access essential for coordinating life saving emergency response

Internet access through satellite can be expensive

BANGKOK - More than a week since a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, turning buildings into concrete mortuaries where many of the 3,500 confirmed casualties still lie entombed, families do not yet know whether loved ones are among them.

That, in large part, is due to a lack of internet access that local residents and humanitarians say is severely impeding the disaster response in the Southeast Asian country.

Gus, a 30-year old LGBTQ+ activist living in the northwest region of Sagaing, said he is yet to learn the fate of two friends.

He knows they were in Mandalay, the epicentre, at the time the country’s deadliest earthquake hit on March 28.

“It's so difficult to connect our friends, our families and our comrades to make sure that they are okay,” he told Context. “I’m so worried about them.”

Communications have been under control of the military junta since it violently seized power from a democratic government in 2021 in an attempt to stifle opposition, which has come in the form of ethnic armed groups and a civil disobedience movement.

The military has been accused of killing close to 6,500 people since the coup in 2021 and imprisoning almost 30,000 people, including children.

Gus himself is living in hiding, wanted by the military for protesting and being a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The crackdown on dissent has left almost a third of the country with no internet at all, whilst other parts have restricted access with firewalls blocking social media and news sites.

Despite a call from 120 global organizations saying that internet access is “essential for coordinating live-saving emergency responses,” the blackouts remain.