2024 was the worst year for internet shutdowns around the world

With some 300 internet blackouts in 54 states, 2024 was the worst year on record. Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Russia had 70% of them.

NAIROBI/MEXICO CITY - Last year was the worst on record for internet shutdowns as governments increasingly used digital blackouts to control and suppress citizen rights, according to a report by Access Now.

The internet advocacy watchdog documented 296 shutdowns in 54 countries, leading to disrupted communications, economic challenges, and restricted access to vital services.

Most shutdowns were triggered by conflicts, protests, exams and elections, with authorities using the blackouts to manage information flow and suppress dissent.

Here's what you need to know about where and why the internet went dark in 2024 - and what to expect in 2025.

Which countries had the most internet shutdowns?

Myanmar: 85 shutdowns

Internet shutdowns have been frequent since a military coup in 2021 and this year's blackouts were predominantly imposed by the ruling junta and linked to the intensifying civil war.

The junta imposed 74 of the shutdowns, with at least 17 coinciding with airstrikes on villages.

India: 84 shutdowns

These were primarily related to protests and communal violence. India saw a slight decrease from 2023, but shutdowns still occurred in 16 states and territories, including Manipur (21), Haryana (12), and Jammu and Kashmir (12).

Pakistan: 21 shutdowns

Pakistan experienced its highest number of shutdowns last year, including nationwide blocks of platforms like X, Signal, and Bluesky, a national mobile phone network shutdown on election day in February, and local shutdowns during protests and religious holidays.

Russia: 13 shutdowns

This was an increase from 2023 and included platform blocks, and local or regional shutdowns.

Ukraine: 7 shutdowns

These were linked to the ongoing conflict with Russia, with disruptions caused by Russian cyberattacks and missile strikes.



