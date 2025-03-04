2024 was the worst year for internet shutdowns around the world

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.
Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
A man holds his phone as he sits and talks with a friend at Thai-Myanmar border, January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
With some 300 internet blackouts in 54 states, 2024 was the worst year on record. Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Russia had 70% of them.
NAIROBI/MEXICO CITY - Last year was the worst on record for internet shutdowns as governments increasingly used digital blackouts to control and suppress citizen rights, according to a report by Access Now.
The internet advocacy watchdog documented 296 shutdowns in 54 countries, leading to disrupted communications, economic challenges, and restricted access to vital services.
Most shutdowns were triggered by conflicts, protests, exams and elections, with authorities using the blackouts to manage information flow and suppress dissent.
Here's what you need to know about where and why the internet went dark in 2024 - and what to expect in 2025.
Myanmar: 85 shutdowns
Internet shutdowns have been frequent since a military coup in 2021 and this year's blackouts were predominantly imposed by the ruling junta and linked to the intensifying civil war.
The junta imposed 74 of the shutdowns, with at least 17 coinciding with airstrikes on villages.
India: 84 shutdowns
These were primarily related to protests and communal violence. India saw a slight decrease from 2023, but shutdowns still occurred in 16 states and territories, including Manipur (21), Haryana (12), and Jammu and Kashmir (12).
Pakistan: 21 shutdowns
Pakistan experienced its highest number of shutdowns last year, including nationwide blocks of platforms like X, Signal, and Bluesky, a national mobile phone network shutdown on election day in February, and local shutdowns during protests and religious holidays.
Russia: 13 shutdowns
This was an increase from 2023 and included platform blocks, and local or regional shutdowns.
Ukraine: 7 shutdowns
These were linked to the ongoing conflict with Russia, with disruptions caused by Russian cyberattacks and missile strikes.
Conflict caused the most shutdowns, with 103 incidents in 11 countries as authorities sought to control information and suppress communications, often coinciding with military actions and human rights abuses.
As well as Myanmar, conflict-related shutdowns took place in Gaza, where Israel imposed digital blackouts during military actions, and in Sudan where paramilitaries are fighting the army.
There were 74 shutdowns in 24 countries during protests against undemocratic policies, economic hardships and corruption, said the report.
In Mozambique, authorities shut down the internet following post-election anti-government protests.
Authorities imposed 16 shutdowns in seven countries to prevent cheating during exams.
In Iraq, authorities imposed recurring two-hour shutdowns during five exam periods. Kenya also blocked access to Telegram for three weeks during national secondary school exams.
There were 12 election-related shutdowns in eight countries.
In Uganda, a Facebook block implemented during elections in 2021 remained in place throughout 2024. Azerbaijan also imposed a shutdown during its February 2024 elections, targeting areas where polling stations were located.
Internet shutdowns affected individual safety, access to essential services and economic activity.
Businesses, e-commerce and financial services were also disrupted, leading to sales losses and reduced productivity.
They deterred investment, affected telecom revenues, and harmed tourism. Shutdowns also hindered remote work, education and innovation, hitting both formal and informal economies and causing financial losses and long-term economic damage.
According to digital privacy firm Top10VPN, government internet shutdowns cost a total of $7.69 billion in 2024.
Digital rights groups expect more internet shutdowns in 2025.
"An unprecedented number of countries experienced internet shutdowns last year, and in our experience, once a country imposes an internet shutdown, it's likely to do it again," said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn campaign manager at Access Now.
In 2024, Myanmar, India, Pakistan and Russia accounted for almost 70% of all recorded shutdowns.
Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.
Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles