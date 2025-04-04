Which countries are helping earthquake-hit Myanmar?

Despite a warning that a lack of funds is complicating the emergency response, the Trump administration has sent scant assistance

MANILA - A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar on March 28 has killed more than 3,000 people in a country already ravaged by armed conflict after the military seized power in 2021.

The diplomatically isolated junta has made a rare plea for international help, as has the National Unity Government (NUG), made up of lawmakers in exile following the military coup.

But human rights groups have accused the military of blocking aid after the massive quake that was felt across Southeast Asia in Bangladesh, India, Laos, Thailand and China.

The United Nations has condemned military airstrikes against pro-democracy rebel groups that have continued during the recovery effort.

Here's what you need to do about rescue and relief efforts in Myanmar.

Which countries are helping Myanmar?

The U.N.'s Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief agency (OCHA) has said the response to the earthquake in Myanmar "has been hampered by lack of funding."

The United States, once the world's top humanitarian donor, has been slow to offer assistance. It has pledged just $2 million in disaster assistance and offered to send a three-person assessment team.

President Donald Trump's dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, which responds to overseas disasters, has impaired his government's ability to respond to the emergency, experts say.

OCHA said its local search and rescue teams were supported by units from several countries including China, India, Russia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

China, which backs Myanmar's junta government, dispatched relief and rescue teams to Myanmar the day after the earthquake struck. It also promised to donate 100 million yuan ($13.8 million) worth of emergency humanitarian aid supplies, such as tents, blankets and water.

Britain announced an aid package of up to £10 million ($13 million) to help Myanmar, and Australia pledged an initial $2 million for immediate humanitarian relief.

On April 2, Japan sent a team of 32 people, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, to Myanmar.