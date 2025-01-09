Deepfake pornography is the new face of school bullying

As countries, including the UK, act to criminalise sexually explicit deepfakes, schools and parents must also take action

Johan Steyn is an AI thought leader, management consultant and educator, who is serving as a working group member to develop recommendations for a national AI strategy in South Africa.

Bullying in schools is not a new phenomenon but it has assumed a disturbing new dimension in the era of advanced technology.

For years, children have used chat applications and social media to bully and threaten their classmates. However, the landscape of bullying has changed drastically with the widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the ease with which deepfake content can be created.

Deepfakes are digitally altered images or videos that use AI to superimpose one person’s likeness onto another’s body, often resulting in explicit and non-consensual portrayals.

This troubling trend has expanded the scope of cyberbullying, inflicting emotional damage on all genders.

Although adolescent girls are frequently the focus of these discussions, it is crucial to remember that boys can also be victims of this insidious form of abuse.

As deepfake technology becomes increasingly common, it presents significant risks to students' mental health and well-being, undermining the foundations of trust and safety in educational settings.

The impact of deepfake pornography in schools is substantial, affecting students in multiple ways and highlighting the vital roles that educators and parents must play in tackling this issue.