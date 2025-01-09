This troubling trend has expanded the scope of cyberbullying, inflicting emotional damage on all genders.
Deepfake pornography is the new face of school bullying
opinion
A high school student poses with his mobile phone showing his social media applications in Melbourne, Australia, November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
As countries, including the UK, act to criminalise sexually explicit deepfakes, schools and parents must also take action
Johan Steyn is an AI thought leader, management consultant and educator, who is serving as a working group member to develop recommendations for a national AI strategy in South Africa.
Bullying in schools is not a new phenomenon but it has assumed a disturbing new dimension in the era of advanced technology.
For years, children have used chat applications and social media to bully and threaten their classmates. However, the landscape of bullying has changed drastically with the widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the ease with which deepfake content can be created.
Deepfakes are digitally altered images or videos that use AI to superimpose one person’s likeness onto another’s body, often resulting in explicit and non-consensual portrayals.
This troubling trend has expanded the scope of cyberbullying, inflicting emotional damage on all genders.
Although adolescent girls are frequently the focus of these discussions, it is crucial to remember that boys can also be victims of this insidious form of abuse.
As deepfake technology becomes increasingly common, it presents significant risks to students' mental health and well-being, undermining the foundations of trust and safety in educational settings.
The impact of deepfake pornography in schools is substantial, affecting students in multiple ways and highlighting the vital roles that educators and parents must play in tackling this issue.
There is an urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address this emerging threat, ensuring that all students are protected from the emotional and psychological harm linked to non-consensual deepfake content.
Understanding Deepfakes in Schools
The rise of deepfake technology has led to an alarming increase in non-consensual pornography targeting students.
Reports indicate that a significant number of teenagers have encountered nude deepfakes, with a study revealing that approximately 530,000 teenagers in the U.K. have had experiences with such content. This figure translates to about 13% of teenagers who have either sent or received nude deepfakes or encountered them online.
The emotional impact on victims can be profound. Many experience feelings of humiliation, anxiety, and depression as a result of being targeted by these digital manipulations.
A notable case involved several high-profile UK politicians who were victims of deepfake pornography, showing that this issue extends beyond school environments and affects individuals across various societal levels.
The Role of Schools and Teachers
Schools have a critical role to play in addressing the issue of deepfake pornography among students. When incidents occur where students create or share deepfake pornographic content involving their peers, immediate action is necessary.
Establishing clear policies that define the creation and distribution of deepfake content as a form of cyberbullying is essential.
Educators should implement educational programmes that inform students about the dangers associated with deepfakes and emphasise the importance of consent.
Integrating media literacy into the curriculum can equip students with critical skills to assess the authenticity of content they encounter online. Additionally, schools must provide access to counselling services for victims to help them cope with the emotional impact of being targeted by deepfakes.
Legal Frameworks and Consequences
The legal landscape surrounding deepfake pornography is evolving but still lags behind technological advancements.
Several governments – including the British government - have announced plans to criminalise the creation of sexually explicit deepfakes without consent. These laws will impose severe penalties on those found guilty of creating such material, including unlimited fines and potential imprisonment if shared widely.
Despite these advances, many victims feel powerless due to existing legal loopholes that make it difficult to prove intent or trace accountability back to creators.
As awareness grows around this issue, it becomes increasingly important for educational institutions and parents to advocate for robust legal protections against this form of abuse.
What Parents Can Do
Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in protecting their children against digital threats like deepfake pornography. Open communication is vital; fostering an environment where children feel comfortable discussing their online experiences can encourage them to share any concerning encounters they face.
Setting digital boundaries through family agreements regarding technology use can help establish guidelines for sharing personal content online. Additionally, parental control tools available on devices can assist in monitoring online activities and protecting children from harmful content.
Addressing the rising threat posed by deepfake pornography requires a collective effort from parents, educators and policymakers to foster awareness and implement protective measures. By prioritising open communication, digital literacy, and robust legal frameworks, we can create a safer online environment for all young people.
Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Tags
- Online radicalisation
- Content moderation
- Tech regulation
- Social media
Related
Latest on Context
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6