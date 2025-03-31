UK's eVisa rollout dogged by glitches, threatening rights

Britain is switching to online-only immigration records but persistent tech problems with biometric permits fan fears over rights.

Government extends eVisa rollout

Funding, helplines not enough to resolve issues

Rights groups want a physical back-up document

LONDON - Britain has failed to resolve years-old issues with its eVisa system ahead of the phase-out of physical immigration documents, jeopardising the rights of around 4 million people living legally in Britain, rights groups say.

Hundreds of people have struggled to access new electronic records of their immigration status, making it hard to apply for welfare payments and prove their right to work or rent property.

Electronic records of immigration status were introduced in 2019 for European Union citizens applying for settlement in Britain after the vote to leave the bloc.

Now eVisas are being rolled out for non-EU migrants and refugees as part of a switch to an online-only system for verifying one's status.

But data mix-ups, problems creating accounts and entire system outages have bedevilled the scheme.

"We've seen how the system fails (and are) warning the government that this is a flawed implementation," said Andreea Dumitrache, the head of the3million, a grassroots group for EU citizens that supports those trying to switch to eVisas.

"A person's whole life is impacted and, especially for the most vulnerable, it's the difference between putting a roof over someone's head or not," said Dumitrache.

Extended deadline

The government has said the online-only system, which it describes as "tried and tested", will increase the immigration system's security and efficiency.

In a glitch in March, the3million said some people found the wrong identity documents were attached to their UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, where digital visas are accessed to help people prove their status to landlords, employers and government departments.

The switch to eVisas was due to be completed at the end of 2024, but the Labour government extended the deadline to March 31, saying the previous Conservative administration had not managed all the risks. It has since pushed the date to June 1.

Jorge Gomez was granted asylum in 2022 after fleeing Nicaragua where he was persecuted for being a journalist.

He switched to an eVisa last November, but was unable to link his travel document, which is issued to refugees instead of a passport, to his UKVI account.

"I'm young, and I love technology, but it is actually very overwhelming creating an account and linking up your document," he said. "It's not easy. It's not intuitive either."