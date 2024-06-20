  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Why has Kenya's finance bill triggered public outrage?

Nita Bhalla profile picture

Nita Bhalla

Published: 15 hours and 20 mins ago

Protestors react during a demonstration against Kenya's proposed finance bill 2024/2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Protestors react during a demonstration against Kenya's proposed finance bill 2024/2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

What’s the context?

Facing escalating living costs, Kenyans are rallying against a new finance bill proposing a slew of additional taxes

  • Kenyans protest against additional taxes in finance bill
  • Government rows back on bread, cars, sanitary pads
  • Campaigners demand scrapping of entire bill 

NAIROBI- Kenyans are gearing up for more protests against the country's finance bill on Thursday, despite the government conceding to scrap some provisions in the draft law, such as taxes on bread, cars, cooking oil and sanitary towels.

The Finance Bill 2024 - which proposes increased levies on a wide range of products and services - is currently being debated in the Kenyan parliament and lawmakers are expected to vote on it in coming days.

But the bill has faced widespread criticism from a public already overburdened with the high cost of living.

Campaigners say the government's removal of some taxes does not go far enough and are demanding the entire bill be scrapped.

Here's what you need to know and why it has stirred so much public outrage in one of Africa's most vibrant economies.

What is the finance bill?

The bill makes up part of Kenya's 2024/25 budget and proposes tax hikes on various goods and services as a means to increase government revenues.

Provisions in the bill includes imposing 16% VAT on bread as well as tax hikes on mobile money transfers and a new annual 2.5% tax on cars.

The bill also proposes an eco-tax on products that are considered harmful to the environment - such as packaging, plastics and tyres - and would increase the cost of staples such as nappies, sanitary towels, computers and mobile phones.

Other taxes include 16% VAT on some financial services and foreign exchange transactions.

Income from the operation of digital marketplaces and digital content will also be taxed under the bill.

President William Ruto has said the measures are aimed at reducing Kenya's reliance on borrowing to fund its budget.

A woman receives a bag of food from the government during the distribution of food items by the government to cushion the high cost of living in Abuja, Nigeria, September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Go DeeperNigerians say food handouts do not make up for lost fuel subsidy
Men push a car as its battery is discharged next to a line where cars wait to buy petrol from a fuel station
Go DeeperNo fuel, no hope: Sri Lankans flee crisis in mass brain drain
Construction worker Moina Begum (in gold clothing), sit with other day labourers waiting unsuccessfully for work near the Mirpur bridge in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 16, 2022. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mosabber Hossain
Go DeeperNo room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

Why are Kenyans angry about it?

Already overburdened by the high cost of living, Kenyans have faced a torrent of tax hikes, including on salaries and fuel, since Ruto was elected in 2022.

The government has also introduced a 1.5% housing levy - to build affordable homes for the poor - on monthly income and a higher health insurance tax is due to come into effect in July.

Opponents say the bill is the final straw for many Kenyans.

Over the past two weeks, Kenyans have criticised the draft legislation online with hashtags such as #RejectFinanceBill2024 and #OccupyParliament trending on social media.

An online petition on Change.org has garnered more than 28,000 signatures since its launch on June 15.

On Tuesday, protesters took to the streets in Nairobi.

More than 200 were arrested as police hurled tear gas canisters at demonstrators, forcing many businesses to close temporarily.

Protests also hit the coastal city of Mombasa on Wednesday.

Drawing fire from civil society organisations such as the Law Society of Kenya, the bill has also faced attack from the private sector, which says it could impact sectors such as retail, finance, the internet, transport and manufacturing.

What taxes has government proposed to scrap?

The widespread outrage has forced the government to backpedal and propose dropping some of its planned taxes.

These include the proposed levies on bread, motor vehicles, vegetable oil, transportation of sugar, and financial services.

The proposed eco-levy on locally manufactured products including sanitary towels, diapers, phones, computers, tyres and motorcycles will also be scrapped.

In addition, there will be no tax increases in mobile money transfer fees and internet data charges.

Why do some Kenyans say this do not go far enough?

The concessions have done little to douse simmering discontent among protesters, many of whom are Gen Z and millennials who say they are fed up with over-taxation.

Campaigners say while some proposed taxes have now gone, other hikes, such as for road maintenance and imported goods, remain in place and are demanding the entire bill be scrapped.

"We cannot afford it, we do not want to hear anything about it, we want the bill to be completely taken off the table," Wanjira Wanjiru, a social activist, told Citizen TV on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nita Bhalla: Edited by Lyndsay Griffiths.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Finance
  • Financial regulation
  • Cost of living

Featured Podcast

A fist with the Lebanon flag is shown on a grey wall background. Thomson Reuters Foundation
4 EPISODES
Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?
Podcast

Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?

The show's producers reflect on how the seismic events in Middle East over the past months have affected life in Lebanon

A fist with the Lebanon flag is shown on a grey wall background. Thomson Reuters Foundation
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A Rohingya refugee buys fish on Shamlapur beach in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Socioeconomic InclusionOdd jobs, digital cards help Rohingya refugees navigate aid cut
Boys walk past a canal littered with debris after Hurricane Idalia hit Horseshoe Beach, Florida, U.S., Aug. 31, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Climate RisksUS hurricane hotspots brace for busy year as FEMA cash dries up
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacts as he delivers a speech during a press conference on the net zero target, at the Downing Street Briefing Room, in central London, on September 20, 2023. The UK looked set to backtrack on policies aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050 with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to water down some of the government's green commitments. The move comes amid growing concern over the potential financial cost of the government's policies to achieve net zero carbon emissions by mid-century. JUSTIN TALLIS/Pool via REUTERS
Net ZeroUK election: Where do the parties stand on net zero?
Protestors react during a demonstration against Kenya's proposed finance bill 2024/2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Money, Power & PeopleWhy has Kenya's finance bill triggered public outrage?
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games logo in Paris, France, May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
  1. 1

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  2. 2

    Bus, bike or...air taxi? US cities prep for road-free travel

  3. 3

    Rampaging gangs leave Haiti at risk as hurricane season starts

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    South Korea accused of modern slavery with seasonal worker scheme

  6. 6

    Paris Olympics crowd scans fuel AI surveillance fears

Most Read

  1. 1

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  2. 2

    Bus, bike or...air taxi? US cities prep for road-free travel

  3. 3

    Rampaging gangs leave Haiti at risk as hurricane season starts

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    South Korea accused of modern slavery with seasonal worker scheme