Why has Kenya's finance bill triggered public outrage?

Facing escalating living costs, Kenyans are rallying against a new finance bill proposing a slew of additional taxes

Kenyans protest against additional taxes in finance bill

Government rows back on bread, cars, sanitary pads

Campaigners demand scrapping of entire bill

NAIROBI- Kenyans are gearing up for more protests against the country's finance bill on Thursday, despite the government conceding to scrap some provisions in the draft law, such as taxes on bread, cars, cooking oil and sanitary towels.

The Finance Bill 2024 - which proposes increased levies on a wide range of products and services - is currently being debated in the Kenyan parliament and lawmakers are expected to vote on it in coming days.

But the bill has faced widespread criticism from a public already overburdened with the high cost of living.

Campaigners say the government's removal of some taxes does not go far enough and are demanding the entire bill be scrapped.

Here's what you need to know and why it has stirred so much public outrage in one of Africa's most vibrant economies.

What is the finance bill?

The bill makes up part of Kenya's 2024/25 budget and proposes tax hikes on various goods and services as a means to increase government revenues.

Provisions in the bill includes imposing 16% VAT on bread as well as tax hikes on mobile money transfers and a new annual 2.5% tax on cars.

The bill also proposes an eco-tax on products that are considered harmful to the environment - such as packaging, plastics and tyres - and would increase the cost of staples such as nappies, sanitary towels, computers and mobile phones.

Other taxes include 16% VAT on some financial services and foreign exchange transactions.

Income from the operation of digital marketplaces and digital content will also be taxed under the bill.

President William Ruto has said the measures are aimed at reducing Kenya's reliance on borrowing to fund its budget.