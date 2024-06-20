Why has Kenya's finance bill triggered public outrage?
What’s the context?
Facing escalating living costs, Kenyans are rallying against a new finance bill proposing a slew of additional taxes
- Kenyans protest against additional taxes in finance bill
- Government rows back on bread, cars, sanitary pads
- Campaigners demand scrapping of entire bill
NAIROBI- Kenyans are gearing up for more protests against the country's finance bill on Thursday, despite the government conceding to scrap some provisions in the draft law, such as taxes on bread, cars, cooking oil and sanitary towels.
The Finance Bill 2024 - which proposes increased levies on a wide range of products and services - is currently being debated in the Kenyan parliament and lawmakers are expected to vote on it in coming days.
But the bill has faced widespread criticism from a public already overburdened with the high cost of living.
Campaigners say the government's removal of some taxes does not go far enough and are demanding the entire bill be scrapped.
Here's what you need to know and why it has stirred so much public outrage in one of Africa's most vibrant economies.
What is the finance bill?
The bill makes up part of Kenya's 2024/25 budget and proposes tax hikes on various goods and services as a means to increase government revenues.
Provisions in the bill includes imposing 16% VAT on bread as well as tax hikes on mobile money transfers and a new annual 2.5% tax on cars.
The bill also proposes an eco-tax on products that are considered harmful to the environment - such as packaging, plastics and tyres - and would increase the cost of staples such as nappies, sanitary towels, computers and mobile phones.
Other taxes include 16% VAT on some financial services and foreign exchange transactions.
Income from the operation of digital marketplaces and digital content will also be taxed under the bill.
President William Ruto has said the measures are aimed at reducing Kenya's reliance on borrowing to fund its budget.
Why are Kenyans angry about it?
Already overburdened by the high cost of living, Kenyans have faced a torrent of tax hikes, including on salaries and fuel, since Ruto was elected in 2022.
The government has also introduced a 1.5% housing levy - to build affordable homes for the poor - on monthly income and a higher health insurance tax is due to come into effect in July.
Opponents say the bill is the final straw for many Kenyans.
Over the past two weeks, Kenyans have criticised the draft legislation online with hashtags such as #RejectFinanceBill2024 and #OccupyParliament trending on social media.
An online petition on Change.org has garnered more than 28,000 signatures since its launch on June 15.
On Tuesday, protesters took to the streets in Nairobi.
More than 200 were arrested as police hurled tear gas canisters at demonstrators, forcing many businesses to close temporarily.
Protests also hit the coastal city of Mombasa on Wednesday.
Drawing fire from civil society organisations such as the Law Society of Kenya, the bill has also faced attack from the private sector, which says it could impact sectors such as retail, finance, the internet, transport and manufacturing.
What taxes has government proposed to scrap?
The widespread outrage has forced the government to backpedal and propose dropping some of its planned taxes.
These include the proposed levies on bread, motor vehicles, vegetable oil, transportation of sugar, and financial services.
The proposed eco-levy on locally manufactured products including sanitary towels, diapers, phones, computers, tyres and motorcycles will also be scrapped.
In addition, there will be no tax increases in mobile money transfer fees and internet data charges.
Why do some Kenyans say this do not go far enough?
The concessions have done little to douse simmering discontent among protesters, many of whom are Gen Z and millennials who say they are fed up with over-taxation.
Campaigners say while some proposed taxes have now gone, other hikes, such as for road maintenance and imported goods, remain in place and are demanding the entire bill be scrapped.
"We cannot afford it, we do not want to hear anything about it, we want the bill to be completely taken off the table," Wanjira Wanjiru, a social activist, told Citizen TV on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla: Edited by Lyndsay Griffiths.)
