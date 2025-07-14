Will Mexico's new biometric ID card harm digital privacy?

MEXICO CITY - Mexico last month approved changes to existing laws that pave the way for a mandatory biometric ID card for citizens, raising concerns among digital rights activists about the collection, use, sharing and storage of personal data.

The law allows the government to collect biometric data, such as fingerprint and iris scans, and gives law enforcement agencies access to databases containing sensitive personal information.

The government has said these reforms were introduced to help fight organised crime and drug trafficking and to search for missing people.

But rights groups worry the changes will enable a mass surveillance system with little accountability.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has said the biometric data will not be used for surveillance under the law, which opposition lawmakers have dubbed the Spy Bill.

"The government will not spy on anyone," said Sheinbaum at a July press conference.

What do the laws allow?

Every Mexican will have to provide their biometrics for a new official identify document, which determines their access to public and private services, such as health and aid programmes.

The data will be stored in a "Unique Identity Platform" and connect to other government databases that contain information ranging from tax contributions to missing persons data.

Authorities such as the National Intelligence Centre, the government agency that investigates national security risks, and the National Guard, a branch of the military, will have access to the biometric data.

Existing data-privacy laws, which ban the misuse of sensitive data including biometrics, will regulate the information.

The new ID card has been rolled out in a few municipalities and will be gradually brought into use across Mexico.