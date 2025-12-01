Financing the future of South Africa's HIV care

From resource pooling to innovative taxes, South African health experts explore new funding models to fight HIV after Trump cuts.

Aid cuts lead to drop in HIV testing

Health experts weigh new funding models

Aid workers say humanitarian funding still crucial

JOHANNESBURG - After buckling under the body blows of U.S. aid cuts this year, South African health organisations are exploring new ways to raise money through social bonds and resource pooling in a bid to recapture lost ground in the battle against HIV.

South Africa, which has the world's highest burden of HIV with about one-in-five people living with the virus, had relied on the United States for about 17% of its HIV budget until President Donald Trump's administration slashed aid early this year.

Now, charities are trying to pick up the pieces of an HIV campaign once hailed as a global success story, and they looking at new funding models to do so.

The Networking HIV and AIDS Community of Southern Africa (NACOSA), one of the country's biggest HIV charities, has been seeking ways to pool resources with like-minded charities and funders for endowments and social enterprises.

"There is an emerging trend with some donors looking at flexible funding or trust-based philanthropy which provides multi-year, unrestricted funding based on the organisation's work rather than for a specific project," said Sophie Hobbs, NACOSA's head of communications and advocacy.

"This allows organisations to adapt to local needs and lead innovation instead of following rigid, pre-defined projects and outputs," she said in emailed comments.

NACOSA's online training unit, NACOSA Learning, is marketing online courses on subjects from mental health to HIV testing to bring in additional income as well.

Even before the aid axe fell, NACOSA implemented a social impact bond in 2023 with the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), a government-funded research organisation.

Typically a social impact bond refers to a social programme funded by private investors, who receive a return from the government if the programme meets agreed-upon targets.

The SAMRC's Imagine bond aimed to prevent HIV and unplanned pregnancies in young women and succeeded in reaching more than 8,500 women through creative methods such as reward cards, interactive board games and guided journals.